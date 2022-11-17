 Skip to content
Heyyy, waitaminute. I think these dice are tainted
Original Tweet:
 
"erotic."

Are they though?
 
FlashHarry: "erotic."

Are they though?


All I know is that the One is on the wrong side.
 
Someone paid how much for a guy popping a squat?
 
That's not a tainted dice. This is a tainted dice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I can't fap to that.
 
Aww shiat, I crapped out again!!
 
I really hope one of the pips is his butthole.
 
ThomasPaineTrain: I really hope one of the pips is his butthole.


How could it NOT be?!?!?
 
I heard of playing craps but this is ridiculous.
 
How would that even roll?   And there's gotta be a female version to it.
 
raerae1980: How would that even roll?   And there's gotta be a female version to it.


Yes, there are pix of others in the twitter thread. Here's one link directly to an image of two: LINK NSFW
 
Sarah Jessica Farker: raerae1980: How would that even roll?   And there's gotta be a female version to it.

Yes, there are pix of others in the twitter thread. Here's one link directly to an image of two: LINK NSFW


Oh cool!!   Thank you for the link!!
 
Sarah Jessica Farker: raerae1980: How would that even roll?   And there's gotta be a female version to it.

Yes, there are pix of others in the twitter thread. Here's one link directly to an image of two: LINK NSFW


Neither of those have a butthole pip. I am beyond outraged.
 
ThomasPaineTrain: Sarah Jessica Farker: raerae1980: How would that even roll?   And there's gotta be a female version to it.

Yes, there are pix of others in the twitter thread. Here's one link directly to an image of two: LINK NSFW

Neither of those have a butthole pip. I am beyond outraged.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Pip away, bucko...
 
FlashHarry: "erotic."

Are they though?


Let's ask Paige.
 
roddikinsathome: I can't fap to that.


Try harder!
 
sigh...zip
 
I'll hold out for the goatse version
 
Damn, rolled snake eyes again.
 
FlashHarry: "erotic."

Are they though?


Uh, this. I mean, I guess it technically fulfills the generally accepted definition of "erotic," i.e., "relating to or tending to arouse sexual desire or excitement," but as a chick, a guy squatting with his junk hanging out is not hot. I realize that other people's MMV, but ... LOL.
 
