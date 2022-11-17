 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Nice car. Did it come with a turn signal? Feds deem New Jersey's highway safety messages are too Jersey   (inquirer.com) divider line
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our pilots signal their landing approach by using hand signals out the window.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
humorless farks.  this sort of funny/direct messaging works

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they can't do anything to make us change our pizza.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin killjoys.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: Our pilots signal their landing approach by using hand signals out the window.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Slow down when driving the Turnpike. Tony Soprano is not chasing you, because he's dead."
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FHWA did not comment on why New Jersey was told to stop using the messages

Simple, some overly sensitive snowflake complained.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's right, shut down the messages that get attention and go back to the ones we all ignore.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're from the federal government. We're here to help.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to Brandon's america
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 843x926]


Lot lizard warning?
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Welcome to Brandon's america


Is this what "woke " means?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fissile: [Fark user image image 640x365]


approves:
sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For God's sake man, you're New Jersey! Tell 'em to go fark themselves!
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Signs here in VA, Fed Gov didn't tell us sh*t:
richmondmagazine.comView Full Size

wric.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
hackread.comView Full Size

traveltalkmag.com.auView Full Size

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard to see, but it said "hocus pocus, drive with focus"

Fresh from last month in New Jersey.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice paywall. Did it come with an article?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: FHWA did not comment on why New Jersey was told to stop using the messages

Simple, some overly sensitive snowflake complained.


grahamcluley.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: [Fark user image 425x246]


The real Jersey state flag is much cooler than that.  I'll bet your state flag doesn't have a severed horse head on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's no indication from the article what the penalty would be if they didn't remove the messages.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

