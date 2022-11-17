 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   UK gimp schism erupting. Gimp SCHISM, people. Schism (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's two too many gimps on the loose.

I don't consent to this.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TOOL - Schism
Youtube MM62wjLrgmA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

booztravlr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MM62wjLrgmA]


Damnit, I knew it was a Tool song, but I couldn't remember which one.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better go wake him up then
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size

do not approve
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is there a disagreement on braid techniques?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These aren't the superheroes and supervillains we want, but they're certainly the ones our naughty selves deserve. Our naughty, naughty selves.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's the rare sighting of a dom gimp.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the gimp be limp
 
ingo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lack of symp for the gimp puts a crimp in your pimp, wimp.
 
