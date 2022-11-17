 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Damn   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Columbia River, Klamath River, Native Americans in the United States, California, Dam, Hydroelectricity, Siskiyou County, California, Klamath Reclamation Project  
•       •       •

1503 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 6:40 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn goid
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Damn goid


Good

/$&!?&)&
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So a reverse Field of Dreams for salmon?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thepropgallery.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure the power company can more than make up for any lost capacity with coal and natural gas.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus fark...don't let the farking environmentalists who want the dams on the Lower Snake River removed see this. They'll start screaming even louder.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm sure the power company can more than make up for any lost capacity with coal and natural gas.


With how low the Klamath is getting it's not generating much anyways.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out,

SALMON. CANNON.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meat0918: El_Dan: I'm sure the power company can more than make up for any lost capacity with coal and natural gas.

With how low the Klamath is getting it's not generating much anyways.


I thought it hasn't made power for years, they mostly kept it for reservoir/irrigation purposes.

I could be thinking of another dam near there, though.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. fark dams.
Save the fish.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aww. I wanted to take some dam pictures first.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Enough with the dam jokes.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There isn't

Fark user imageView Full Size


That this will work.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember being somewhat young and hiking with my family along a trail overlooking the Kinzua Reservoir in Pennsylvania. I pointed to the reservoir and said to my Dad, "That dam reservoir is big!' Yes, it was a deliberate pushing of boundaries so to speak. And, Yes, I could see my dad struggling between laughing and wanting to admonish me. He chose laughter.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went to the dam to get some dam water.
But the dam man told me I could not have any dam water.
So I told the dam man to keep his dam water.

:)
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About damn time, going to open up a lot of habitat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're moving on to wind and solar anyway and, it seems, starting to get over the fear of nuclear.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's hoping they do it right, and not just blow it open. The downstream environment probably can't handle that much water all at once.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Imperiled Habitat to Salmon is the name of my BTS tribute band
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: So a reverse Field of Dreams for salmon?


Correct. Deconstruct it and they will cum.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weird. Could have sworn there was a wall
 
drewsclues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Imperiled Habitat to Salmon is the name of my BTS tribute band


For real? That's the name of my unauthorized Rushdie biography of his life and times during the fatwa.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: Enough with the dam jokes.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Good. fark dams.
Save the fish.


Seconded.  The motion carries.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.