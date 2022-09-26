 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   DNA analysis reveals that Ro attempted to wade   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
25
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great headline day!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I submitted this with a less funny headline.  +1
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caterpillar stands with hands on hips, waiting for VSHA to fine the parks department.

/vacation safety and health agency
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this means the super volcano is about to erupt and seek additional victims.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Watson.

What.

The game is a foot.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The 70-year-old man is reported to have said that the water was downright tepid, and that kids these days don't know what a REAL hot spring feels like.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like the park's law enforcement officers toe-tally nailed it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Sounds like the park's law enforcement officers toe-tally nailed it.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eh?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: AbortionsForAll: Sounds like the park's law enforcement officers toe-tally nailed it.

[media.tenor.com image 450x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


okay, you made me snarf my beer. thanks, buddy : D

/🍻
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The depth of the Abyss Pool is 53 feet... This just in, 52 feet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe he was in hot water with his wife?  Has anyone checked for her
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Her name was Ruh.  Apparently she was a real dog.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So what happened to the "not the foot" part?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait... i need more context on his death

Park officials say no foul play occurred in Ro's death. But they said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown based on the lack of evidence.

They saying he is dead, but they only got a foot of evidence?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems he was last seen July 7th and his foot was found over a month later


did they look in nearby bear droppings for Ro?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Wait... i need more context on his death

Park officials say no foul play occurred in Ro's death. But they said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown based on the lack of evidence.

They saying he is dead, but they only got a foot of evidence?


A toehold, as it were.
 
maram500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Eh?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 309x323]


It seriously took that look for Ro Laren to show up?

You guys are really slacking.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can't go wading in 140 degree water.  Who do you think you are, Souperman?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like a great way to dispose of a body.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police said it was a foot, but ladies will tell you it was more like 6 inches?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Park officials say no foul play occurred in Ro's death. But they said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown based on the lack of evidence.

So they don't have any evidence on what occurred, but they state no foul play occurred.

I guess they be ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A severed foot is the ultimate stocking stuffer.
 
