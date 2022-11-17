 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   "Everyone cried happy tears that day - the trapper, the staff at EPAA. His person was just ecstatic. She was crying and excited and screaming on the phone. She could not get over that he was found after seven years." Welcome to Caturday   (wnep.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday! (Mug production has begun)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Happy Caturday! (Mug production has begun)
[Fark user image 425x566]


Wore my yarn ball/cat earrings the other day. Kids were amused.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!


good luck!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!


Fingers/Paws crossed!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: bucket_pup: Happy Caturday! (Mug production has begun)
[Fark user image 425x566]

Wore my yarn ball/cat earrings the other day. Kids were amused.


Yeah!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Seven years ago, Bob's owners were moving from Oregon to Massachusetts and were in the area having work done on their RV when Bob escaped."

Sounds like somebody left the door open!

"They're pretty sure a neighbor has been taking care of him inside, moved out recently, and put him outside. He's so friendly that we know that he hasn't been outside for seven years."

Chonk.  <3

"On Friday, Bob will begin his journey back to his family, who now live in Arkansas."

Welcome home, Bob -- we got good bbq -- we like to keep it spicy here -- you're going to fit in just fine.  :)

The BBQ Song - Rhett & Link
Youtube 6ubTQfr_tyY
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's the Desi updates.  I copied and pasted my posts from Woofday for those of you who didn't see them there.

Tuesday:
We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.

Wed afternoon:
We're back from the Vets.  The good news is that his x-rays are clean so whatever he's got has not metastasized.  It's not Adenocarcinoma.  The Vet thinks its a Round Cell Cancer.  He says there are two types - Lymphoma (bad) or Mast Cell (not as bad).  Mast Cell cancers can possibly be treated with surgery and chemo.   Mast Cell skin cancer is curable, intestinal is a maybe.

So right now we are waiting on pathology reports, and we probably won't have them until Friday or Monday.  The Vet is leaning toward Mast Cell but won't commit.

Desi is in his carrier in the spare room right now.  We tried to let him out but he's tripping balls right now.  I'll be checking on him soon.

Wed night:
The anesthesia has mostly worn off.  He's walking (not completely steady yet) and eating, eating like a little piggie.  He's had 2 serving of leftover chicken, and he's starting on his third!  It's nice to see him with an appetite!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And now today's Desi Update:
We think Desi is still dealing with the after effects of the anesthesia yesterday.  The Vet said it took a huge dose to knock him out.  He supposedly got the usual amount for a cat his size and looked back at the vet like "wat waz dat?  why yu bothering me?"  He was my snuggle buddy last night, but he woke me up 5 or 6 times wanting to get back under the covers.  Mrs S has been on his shiat list up until about 11 this morning when he finally snuggled with her a bit.  He still seems a bit discombubulated though.  He's been eating, and all the boyz enjoyed the upstairs cat box (it's gone now).

I was wrong in one of my updates when I said the x-ray showed it hadn't metastasized.  We don't know if it has or not, the x-ray would have shown us if it had.

/still no news from the pathologists
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Here's the Desi updates.  I copied and pasted my posts from Woofday for those of you who didn't see them there.

Tuesday:
We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.

Wed afternoon:
We're back from the Vets.  The good news is that his x-rays are clean so whatever he's got has not metastasized.  It's not Adenocarcinoma.  The Vet thinks its a Round Cell Cancer.  He says there are two types - Lymphoma (bad) or Mast Cell (not as bad).  Mast Cell cancers can possibly be treated with surgery and chemo.   Mast Cell skin cancer is curable, intestinal is a maybe.

So right now we are waiting on pathology reports, and we probably won't have them until Friday or Monday.  The Vet is leaning toward Mast Cell but won't commit.

Desi is in his carrier in the spare room right now.  We tried to let him out but he's tripping balls right now.  I'll be checking on him soon.

Wed night:
The anesthesia has mostly worn off.  He's walking (not completely steady yet) and eating, eating like a little piggie.  He's had 2 serving of leftover chicken, and he's starting on his third!  It's nice to see him with an appetite!


Aww...Desi.  Paws crossed for you! ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
are any Caturdayers in the path of the snowstorm aiming for the Great Lakes eastern shores?
they're talking 3" of heavy wet snow per hour for Buffalo.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: are any Caturdayers in the path of the snowstorm aiming for the Great Lakes eastern shores?
they're talking 3" of heavy wet snow per hour for Buffalo.


It's going around me.  It's going to snow northwest of us and south of us, but we're only supposed to see an 1" or 2" total.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: And now today's Desi Update:
We think Desi is still dealing with the after effects of the anesthesia yesterday.  The Vet said it took a huge dose to knock him out.  He supposedly got the usual amount for a cat his size and looked back at the vet like "wat waz dat?  why yu bothering me?"  He was my snuggle buddy last night, but he woke me up 5 or 6 times wanting to get back under the covers.  Mrs S has been on his shiat list up until about 11 this morning when he finally snuggled with her a bit.  He still seems a bit discombubulated though.  He's been eating, and all the boyz enjoyed the upstairs cat box (it's gone now).

I was wrong in one of my updates when I said the x-ray showed it hadn't metastasized.  We don't know if it has or not, the x-ray would have shown us if it had.

/still no news from the pathologists


For hoomins it is one day for every hour you are out. Desi is so very muscular it doesn't surprise me he was hard to knock out. The biopsy stuff is so hard to wait for. As I hooman I experienced that. Not fun.

Please give teh kitteh collective a scritch from me.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: are any Caturdayers in the path of the snowstorm aiming for the Great Lakes eastern shores?
they're talking 3" of heavy wet snow per hour for Buffalo.


Pretty much missing where we are, but to the east they are slammed. 17 inches of snow
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!


Good luck sweetie, I hope you find at least one to delight your heart!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


I am so very sorry you lost your dear Squishy he was an absolutely gorgeous fellow and lucky to have you to love in a happy life (((((((HUGS)))))))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


I'm so sorry for your loss of Squishy.  ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


there is no better place to bring your broken heart. we will cry with you. we understand.
Fly free Squishy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AC/Heat is now set to heat.  Forecast shows a low of 45 tonight.  Yes, that is cold. I'm in a suburb of Tampa I will have to move winter clothes into my closet vs the guest room closet tomorrow.  I have a few things already in there.

Tootsie wore his coat on our walk this morning.  My friend Maria made it for him last year.  He is actually happy to wear it!

I will have to wear a warmer fall jacket in the morning

And in case you can't tell, Forry is very photogenic.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


I'm so sorry for the loss your baby. Sending purrs of comfort to you.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Oh so very sorry....
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


It's OK -- that's part of why we're here -- to link arm-in-arm & do high kicks in unison when things are good, and to carry-on in solidarity & support when things aren't.

Farewell, Squishy. You brought love and light into this world, and the glow you've left will not be diminished by your absence, for yours is a happy mark in everyone's life. You will be missed though, you adorable little asshole.  <3
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water (Lyrics)
Youtube o0_YrU6SstU
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ relax, a kitty will choose you when the time is right :o)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GardenWeasel: This is Squishy. He has appeared in various Fark threads over the last 18 years, usually by being an asshole. He said his good-byes and crossed the bridge today. Sorry for the downer, I needed someplace to mark his passing.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Thank you for trusting us with his passing. It is never ever easy. Thank you for making his life the very best that it coudl be.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 440x440] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey sherpa!  Congrats on the green.  :)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: tigerose: Cross your paws. We are going to the Shelter Friday during their walk in hours. Hopefully not so crowded and we can really interact with the kittehs. A couple of black cats are in the "running"...including a foster to adopt. These are adults who are older, and have been at the shelter for some time.

We better get a cat on Friday. I cancelled my podiatrist appointment, and can't get in to see him now for 2 weeks!
[Fark user image 202x250]
/ relax, a kitty will choose you when the time is right :o)


I know..it's just that I miss a furry one so much..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x720]


And since nothing is obscure on Fark:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ first correct answer gets a cookie
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 720x720]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: And now today's Desi Update:
We think Desi is still dealing with the after effects of the anesthesia yesterday.  The Vet said it took a huge dose to knock him out.  He supposedly got the usual amount for a cat his size and looked back at the vet like "wat waz dat?  why yu bothering me?"  He was my snuggle buddy last night, but he woke me up 5 or 6 times wanting to get back under the covers.  Mrs S has been on his shiat list up until about 11 this morning when he finally snuggled with her a bit.  He still seems a bit discombubulated though.  He's been eating, and all the boyz enjoyed the upstairs cat box (it's gone now).

I was wrong in one of my updates when I said the x-ray showed it hadn't metastasized.  We don't know if it has or not, the x-ray would have shown us if it had.

/still no news from the pathologists

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
