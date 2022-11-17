 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Facebook is removing religious views, politcial views, interests, and location from user profiles, meaning you'll have to actually read someone's posts before disliking them   (businessinsider.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Religion, December 1st, handful of personal bio, rest of the information, Religious views, Karl Marx, Sexual orientation, user's sexual orientation  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 5:21 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.


Because some people make their ideology the entirety of their personality
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People still use Facebook?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe you will, subby. I'm perfectly capable of arbitrarily disliking someone based on their face alone.
 
Wingus [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's so meta.
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I miss Tom.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Yes, my only Myspace account was created as a joke. But I always appreciated the fact that Tom was my friend.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.


Because 12+ years ago it was a good place to pick up old classmates or former coworkers. Still is, I imagine.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

no1curr: khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.

Because some people make their ideology the entirety of their personality


It's compensation for not having a personality.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Facebook did not say why its removing these details from its profiles. "

Do people actually fill that stuff out? I mean, besides like the 55+ crowd who also chose to isolate themselves from the web as social media was rising and came on-board just to MAGA or your grandma who signs all her comments with her name?

All the things like "interests", "quote", etc. always felt like leftover stuff from the first year or two of facebook when all it had were photos, messages, "poke"ing, and your random bio fields.  I haven't seen anyone actually use those since like 2006.

Maybe facebook finally got in touch with the fact that they can hugely streamline their UI by deleting like 70% of it and just keep what people use.  Basically: just get it over with and actually merge instagram and facebook together into a single UI because most people try to use them the exact same way anyways.  The rest is just bloat.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.

Because some people make their ideology the entirety of their personality


... Fasebook profiles literally have slots for these on their About pages. Along with things like gender. All people did was fill them in.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look... if you're active on Facebook you're more than likely a right wing ahole anyways.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Look... if you're active on Facebook you're more than likely a right wing ahole anyways.


Or you're queer.

Facebook is still a major hub for a lot of queer communities.
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fields to be replace with "Mother's maiden name," "First pet," and "Town where you were born."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.


If you wouldn't have that, then why have a profile at all?
So that you are only friends with people you are actually friends with (who would already know this stuff), and therefore have no need to say all that?
Why even have a picture or a real name then?
Why even have a profile on Facebook then?
There are dozens of ways that make more sense to communicate with people you actually know, than using Facebook.
But if you want to talk to people you don't know, then that stuff might be relevant. Like the purpose Facebook originally had - only for college students to meet other students (to date/hook up I mean meet friends).
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course I've seen one post focusing on removing the religious beliefs.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cubansaltyballs: Look... if you're active on Facebook you're more than likely a right wing ahole anyways.

Or you're queer.

Facebook is still a major hub for a lot of queer communities.


I have no idea. I don't go there anymore. Last time was around the 2016 election and it was ozzing with right wing farkheads.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I suppose that makes sense, given that a decade ago Facebook decided that it wasn't as interested in "building networks of people" as "building networks of people whose primary activity is sharing vacuous videos from third parties."

(There was an interesting article last week where the guy was splitting hairs about the difference between a "social network" and "social media." Don't remember if it went green.)
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My wife says Facebook is for old people.

I know my Dad likes it...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: Fields to be replace with "Mother's maiden name," "First pet," and "Town where you were born."


SSN
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Look... if you're active on Facebook you're more than likely a right wing ahole anyways.


Or you're outside the US. In many countries Facebook Messenger is the main way people communicate, and I believe it requires having a Facebook profile.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.


Because you're a college kid looking to meet others on campus but too lazy to go outside.

Now they just got around to removing it.

20 years later.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mine was "Religion: Atheist Orthodox (Thanks Jesus!)"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only location I've ever listed was for another site.

"a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind"
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: People still use Facebook?


...he posted on Fark.com:


Meanwhile, facebook:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Facebook:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Says who?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khitsicker: why the fark would yo put all that in your profile to begin with.


Cults demand it. Implicitly.
 
martian marvel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many times does it need to be said. If you are on Facebook or twitter you are part of the problem. If that is the only means you have to communicate with family, friends or other, well then damn.
 
drayno76
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fine.

I'll go back to Geocities.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.