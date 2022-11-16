 Skip to content
(CNN)   VA gets land donation specifically to house homeless veterans. Do they: A: Build housing, B: Do literally anything to benefit veterans, or C: Let a private school build a sportsball field there   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    Veteran, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Affairs Canada, American Legion, UCLA Bruins, large VA health center, Iraq War, group of veterans  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your elected officials continue to lie to you, and yet you don't force them from office.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Get the f**k off our land! Or build us housing," Joshua Petitt, an unhoused Iraq War veteran, told CNN in an alley a hundred yards or so from the gates of the land, which is known as the West Los Angeles Campus.


The land is being used by UCLA. This may explain the above quote:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sportsball!#!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, homeless veterans will still be free to live there during off hours, provided they leave no indication that they live there... well, except for leaving huge dumps in the Visitor lockers.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia is for farkers
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in all seriousness, it's quite a CNN move to feature the one of them wearing a USC shirt
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hayes pointed out that this year across Los Angeles the VA has, "made available 138 units of housing with nearly 700 more units expected in 2023." And as for building those new units on the VA campus, he says there will be more than 700 units completed by the end of 2025...

In 2016, after intense pressure from veterans and their advocates, and after another lawsuit, the VA agreed to house veterans on this land. They published a Master Plan. When we visited in March, more than 700 new housing units should have been completed.

It's really ironic that they have a baseball field there, because it seems like they've been doing a lot of moving goalposts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: But in all seriousness, it's quite a CNN move to feature the one of them wearing a USC shirt


Virginia is traitors and seditionists.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just...
Fark Virginia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "Get the f**k off our land! Or build us housing," Joshua Petitt, an unhoused Iraq War veteran, told CNN in an alley a hundred yards or so from the gates of the land, which is known as the West Los Angeles Campus.


The land is being used by UCLA. This may explain the above quote:

[Fark user image image 480x270]


He's homeless. Do you think he's buying his clothes or taking what is given to him?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the donor restrict their donation in the agreement they made with the organization they made their donation to?

Maybe the rent from the sportsball field is going into a fund to build the shelter?

Like granny leaving real estate to build a house on, but no cash to build the actual house.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But they can send us to war to get those problems? But then not have to deal?"

That's a pretty strong point.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the GS/political guy who negotiated this deal got some nice seats for the big game.  Maybe even a job with the school after they retired from the VA.

Be a nice followup article.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm sure the GS/political guy who negotiated this deal got some nice seats for the big game.  Maybe even a job with the school after they retired from the VA.

Be a nice followup article.


He probably got his grandkids into the Brentwood School.  Do you have any idea how much that must have cost?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Harry Freakstorm: I'm sure the GS/political guy who negotiated this deal got some nice seats for the big game.  Maybe even a job with the school after they retired from the VA.

Be a nice followup article.

He probably got his grandkids into the Brentwood School.  Do you have any idea how much that must have cost?


What is Brentwood School's tuition for the 2022-2023 school year?


Grades K-5: $40,730
Grades 6-12: $48,180
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sportsball!#!


That always makes me chuckle. Sportsball.
Someone really should create a sport called that.
Calvinball with less rules and more tribalism.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Did the donor restrict their donation in the agreement they made with the organization they made their donation to?

Maybe the rent from the sportsball field is going into a fund to build the shelter?

Like granny leaving real estate to build a house on, but no cash to build the actual house.


The VA is a branch of our goverment. And as such is ran like our goverment.
They will do what they want, when they want, and how they want.
Giving something to our federal government with stipulate on how it may be used is foolhardy.
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.


____________________________________

Republican counter to your proposal:  Dissolve the VA, and also dissolve all of those troublesome injured vets so that there is less pressure to spend taxes on the public good in that way.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay SUPPORT THE TROOPS!!

The United States is just an evil shiathole.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.


THIS!!!
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: But in all seriousness, it's quite a CNN move to feature the one of them wearing a USC shirt


Someone probably threw it away.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since when does the gubmint actually give a damn about our veterans?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you are ever foolish enough to donate land to the government for a specific cause, make sure to get a lawyer to write an ironclad contract (or will) that stipulates the intended use must completed by a certain date or it reverts back to the estate.  Add a clause that any attempt to break that requirement reverts the land back to the estate immediately.

Note I said "completed".  Because the city would argue that having an architect working on the plan for 20 years meets any "started" requirement.

Here's a better idea.  Never donate land to a government agency.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "But they can send us to war to get those problems? But then not have to deal?"

That's a pretty strong point.


They set him up the bomb
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Since when does the gubmint actually give a damn about our veterans?


The government loves dead veterans.  They are good for getting people to rally around the flag and cost almost nothing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DVD: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.

____________________________________

Republican counter to your proposal:  Dissolve the VA, and also dissolve all of those troublesome injured vets so that there is less pressure to spend taxes on the public good in that way.


I would like a little more ritual suicide.  Blood has power.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why don't presidents fight the war
Why do they always send the poor
Why don't presidents fight the war
Why do they always send the poor
Why do they always send the poor
Why do they always send the poor
Why do they always send the poor
Why do they always send the poor
Why do they always send the poor
They always send the poor
They always send the poor
 
Bruscar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The VA could build townhouses on tenth acre lots, with a private dog run/garden/yard space in the rear on 350 acres. The remaining 38 acres could be dedicated to a mostly passive park space for the development with little more than a dog park and a playground, but lots of natural space to enjoy. All 3500 currently homeless veterans could then be housed in homes that they could own with a bit of land for their dog, kids, or a garden. Instead, the land is being rented out - including to a private school. This kind of cr@p is why Democrats all have ulcers and Republicans (who are not politicians) want to drown government in a tub.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DVD: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.

____________________________________

Republican counter to your proposal:  Dissolve the VA, and also dissolve all of those troublesome injured vets so that there is less pressure to spend taxes on the public good in that way.


See you next Tuesday.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: DVD: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden dissolve the VA, and in the ceremony have those responsible for the sports ball field attend and make sure he names and shames them, along with "look what you made me do.  The only thing that can undo this is ritual suicide by the evil doers.  Until the clear the shame they have brought upon the VA, we can't reopen the VA.  And only ritual suicide will work.  If they die any other way, the VA can't ever be reopened.  It will forever be tainted.". Then he hands them some rusty knives (That he banged on the curb and left in a rain barrel) for them to cut their own guts or throat and walks away.

Problem solved, one way or another.

____________________________________

Republican counter to your proposal:  Dissolve the VA, and also dissolve all of those troublesome injured vets so that there is less pressure to spend taxes on the public good in that way.

I would like a little more ritual suicide.  Blood has power.


You're in the wrong century, dude. Or planet.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you are ever foolish enough to donate land to the government for a specific cause, make sure to get a lawyer to write an ironclad contract (or will) that stipulates the intended use must completed by a certain date or it reverts back to the estate.  Add a clause that any attempt to break that requirement reverts the land back to the estate immediately.

Note I said "completed".  Because the city would argue that having an architect working on the plan for 20 years meets any "started" requirement.

Here's a better idea.  Never donate land to a government agency.


I have an attorney friend that donated land to be used as park land. Since that is not the area that my friend works in, s/he hired an attorney that worked in that area. As I understand the matter, it took years to hammer out the deal because the governments at the city, county, and state level kept trying to squeeze in loop holes or wiggle room that would have allowed them to do something else with the land.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why people, especially veterans, don't trust the farking government.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hayes pointed out that this year across Los Angeles the VA has, "made available 138 units of housing with nearly 700 more units expected in 2023." And as for building those new units on the VA campus, he says there will be more than 700 units completed by the end of 2025...

In 2016, after intense pressure from veterans and their advocates, and after another lawsuit, the VA agreed to house veterans on this land. They published a Master Plan. When we visited in March, more than 700 new housing units should have been completed.

It's really ironic that they have a baseball field there, because it seems like they've been doing a lot of moving goalposts.


I like this
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bruscar: OgreMagi: If you are ever foolish enough to donate land to the government for a specific cause, make sure to get a lawyer to write an ironclad contract (or will) that stipulates the intended use must completed by a certain date or it reverts back to the estate.  Add a clause that any attempt to break that requirement reverts the land back to the estate immediately.

Note I said "completed".  Because the city would argue that having an architect working on the plan for 20 years meets any "started" requirement.

Here's a better idea.  Never donate land to a government agency.

I have an attorney friend that donated land to be used as park land. Since that is not the area that my friend works in, s/he hired an attorney that worked in that area. As I understand the matter, it took years to hammer out the deal because the governments at the city, county, and state level kept trying to squeeze in loop holes or wiggle room that would have allowed them to do something else with the land.


In those situations, the correct response is to say, "I am taking my deal off the table since you won't agree to my terms.  Good day."
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

