(Lehighton Times News)   Man complains to town about one neighbor shooting target practice "morning, noon and night" and another neighbor who shoots across the roadway at game. "When I say they are banging away, it isn't with small fire arms. I mean military grade"   (tnonline.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He doesn't like the sound of freedom?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: He doesn't like the sound of freedom?


Right?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how the town is all like, "Welp, nothing we can do about people using firearms in a dangerous manner." Yes you farking can. That's literally your job.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bang Bros?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a country.

/ City slicker done moved to dem parts, eeyup.
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there was an HOA, it could help address the problem.
 
