 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   Musk's not some rich kid whose dad owned an emerald mine in South Africa. It was in Zambia. Any article where Musk talks about the emerald mine is being swept from the net and Musk wants you to read articles where he denies mine's existence   (snopes.com) divider line
76
    More: Asinine, Twitter, South Africa, Twitter owner Elon Musk, Tesla Motors, Nelson Mandela, Elon Musk, Errol Musk, Johannesburg  
•       •       •

1784 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 4:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trust me when I say this, knowing that Musk's dad owned an emerald mine in South Africa does not make me think any less of him.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could not care less about that fool.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He grew up rich, not upper middle class
His "couch surfing/crashing with friends" was with the millionaire friends he had, he wasn't crashing on a couch, he was at the very least guest suite.

You know money, it's easier to make money

He is an insecure dick with hair plugs
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was king Leopold of Belgium that began the practice of chopping off children's arms for slacking in the mines, not Errol Musk.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet child of mine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still a douche, whether or not he has an apartheid emerald mine in his past.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he owns a turd mine

This mine will also collapse

~fin~
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: He is an insecure dick with hair plugs


Not to put words in your mouth, or start unfounded rumors,
BUT
Just to clarify, it sounds like people are saying Elon Musk has hair plugs on his dick.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it first mentioned in a Rolling Stone article about him?   Doubt he can wipe that off Google.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you use Google Translate to copy that from afrikaans, or something, subby?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because you have to look at the wiki for "Duke Baloney"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: baka-san: He is an insecure dick with hair plugs

Not to put words in your mouth, or start unfounded rumors,
BUT
Just to clarify, it sounds like people are saying Elon Musk has hair plugs on his dick.


It wouldn't surprise me

He seems like the kind of guy who would get hair plugs on his dick, and I hear some people are saying that he does
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that he's from money, and he tries to pretend like he took on some big risks of his own when he always had a gigantic safety net allowing him to pursue very high-risk investments that almost anyone else could never do w/o risking ending up on skid row.

That's why rich kids are "so good" at becoming part of the uberwealthy class -- they live subsidized lives while pretending they're out there schlepping it like the rest of us.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an odd thing to make up.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. So what Snopes is doing now is running articles form paid shills to clean up shiat-bum billionaire's reputations?
I guess the Internet turns everything to shiat in time.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where is this bs coming from?"

*shrugs*

If you're going to do shiat like tweet fabricated nonsense about Paul Pelosi, you can go get farked when it comes to complaining about people making unsubstantiated claims about your sociopathic ass.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From all I've read I'm convinced Elon Musk is a pedophile. It's pretty obvious.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This belongs under the Fark Musk tab
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL/DR: Musk's dad's emerald mine was in Zambia not South Africa. Also, Musk's claims of racking up $100k in college loans is unsubstantiated.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is, however, true that he named his child Æ A-12 and it's pronounced, "sigh-deer-ee-el."
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone under 40 thinks Bill Gates is an ethical businessperson and philanthropist.  Rich people spend half their life making money and the other half trying to erase their past
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elon musk's father now has 2 children with his own former step daughter. the entire family is gross weirdos.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: baka-san: He is an insecure dick with hair plugs

Not to put words in your mouth, or start unfounded rumors,
BUT
Just to clarify, it sounds like people are saying Elon Musk has hair plugs on his dick.


richfeel.comView Full Size



/the power of suggestion sucks sometimes, dunnit?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is going to sound slightly crazy, but my father also had a share in an Emerald mine in Zambia."

Elon Musk tweeted that the emerald mine inheritance rumor was false

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: The important thing is that he's from money, and he tries to pretend like he took on some big risks of his own when he always had a gigantic safety net allowing him to pursue very high-risk investments that almost anyone else could never do w/o risking ending up on skid row.

That's why rich kids are "so good" at becoming part of the uberwealthy class -- they live subsidized lives while pretending they're out there schlepping it like the rest of us.


I really think more should be written about mor than half his wealth is tax payer funded.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: From all I've read I'm convinced Elon Musk is a pedophile. It's pretty obvious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but did musk get Rickets from cats?
/obscure?
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The important thing is that he's from money, and he tries to pretend like he took on some big risks of his own when he always had a gigantic safety net allowing him to pursue very high-risk investments that almost anyone else could never do w/o risking ending up on skid row.

That's why rich kids are "so good" at becoming part of the uberwealthy class -- they live subsidized lives while pretending they're out there schlepping it like the rest of us.


In retrospect, nearly everyone whose business or other idea paid off can be described as a privileged person. Rarely does anyone actually climb out of a gutter wearing rags and singlehandedly build a mountain of wealth.

In every case, there's no such thing as a "self-made" anything-aire, because you always have to depend on others, at some level, to accomplish nearly anything. People tend to forget this, of course - they tend to want to take sole credit for every accomplishment. In fact, they depend on a lot of other people to buy into their vision and work in a dedicated manner towards a larger goal.

Elon Musk is clearly a very strange individual.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: From all I've read I'm convinced Elon Musk is a pedophile. It's pretty obvious.


He believes the world is underpopulated and that the purpose of life is to reproduce, so it wouldn't surprise me.
He is quite nutty.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moroning: gameshowhost: The important thing is that he's from money, and he tries to pretend like he took on some big risks of his own when he always had a gigantic safety net allowing him to pursue very high-risk investments that almost anyone else could never do w/o risking ending up on skid row.

That's why rich kids are "so good" at becoming part of the uberwealthy class -- they live subsidized lives while pretending they're out there schlepping it like the rest of us.

I really think more should be written about mor than half his wealth is tax payer funded.


Yeah that would be nice, informing the public and stuff.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some are saying Musk gave Tucker Carlson the blueprints for his murder closet and provided the tech to broadcast it to the dark web...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bslim: From all I've read I'm convinced Elon Musk is a pedophile. It's pretty obvious.

He believes the world is underpopulated and that the purpose of life is to reproduce, so it wouldn't surprise me.
He is quite nutty.


He thinks we live in a simulation.  He's cherry-picking the technology tree and to win by getting to Alpha Centauri.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's all this fuss about Elon Musk's Mime History?   If Elon was a mime before he got rich, what's the problem?   I don't particularly like mimes.  They don't talk and they seem to get trapped in those invisible boxes a lot.  But, if you were a mime, Elon, that's fine by me.  I hope you were a good one and that you could get out of those invisible boxes before your air ran out.  Well, I guess you cause you're still alive.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh Zambia, that makes it better
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce


Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to like the guy. I thought his SNL appearance was amusing. I enjoy following SpaceX

But all those "weird guy jumps in to save Musk" simpson meme posts have taken their toll. I yielded to peer pressure and now I despise him.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?


Oh no, you're a Musker and a Trumper?
Yikes.
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?

Oh no, you're a Musker and a Trumper?
Yikes.


You have no ability to read/answer simple questions? My post has zero to do with Musk or Trump. Do answer, yes?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After reading half that I still do not think he is a self made billionaire, but I did not like the following:

We contacted Elon publicly on Twitter. We also reached out to media relations personnel at SpaceX, where he is the founder and CEO, as well as Tesla and Twitter. In Errol's case, we sent a message to his Facebook profile. We sent these messages on Nov. 16, but did not receive responses before publishing this story on the following day.

I think one day is not long enough to wait for answers when contacting someone you're writing an article about. Is such a short period before declaring someone did not communicate back standard practice in journalism?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Begoggle: Bslim: From all I've read I'm convinced Elon Musk is a pedophile. It's pretty obvious.

He believes the world is underpopulated and that the purpose of life is to reproduce, so it wouldn't surprise me.
He is quite nutty.

He thinks we live in a simulation.  He's cherry-picking the technology tree and to win by getting to Alpha Centauri.


Hope he builds tbe Children's Creche when he gets there, it's key!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A very long thread on Elon Musk, his academic fraud and related topics.

https://twitter.com/capitolhunters/status/1593307541932474368
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?


To see your enemies driven before you and to hear the lamentations of the women.  duh
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?


Emergent phenomena don't have a purpose. They exist because entropy and the structure of the universe make them likely.
 
Shryke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: To see your enemies driven before you and to hear the lamentations of the women.  duh


That is BEST in life. BEST.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JessieL: Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?

Emergent phenomena don't have a purpose. They exist because entropy and the structure of the universe make them likely.


Uh-oh, now you've done it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: Spice Must Flow: baka-san: He is an insecure dick with hair plugs

Not to put words in your mouth, or start unfounded rumors,
BUT
Just to clarify, it sounds like people are saying Elon Musk has hair plugs on his dick.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Some farker's wifes vulva?

/the power of suggestion sucks sometimes, dunnit?
 
Shryke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JessieL: Emergent phenomena don't have a purpose.


Evolution is an invalid theory? Goodness.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His dad was well off from other things and had a stake in a hobby mine. If YouTube was a thing, they'd have made more money from an emerald mine channel than the mine, as is true about hobby scale gold mining and prospecting.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: JessieL: Shryke: Begoggle: that the purpose of life is to reproduce

Well, yes according to some "nutty" scientists like Darwin. What do you believe life's purpose is?

Emergent phenomena don't have a purpose. They exist because entropy and the structure of the universe make them likely.

Uh-oh, now you've done it.


I hope so. 

/off to make some popcorn
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: Spice Must Flow: baka-san: He is an insecure dick with hair plugs

Not to put words in your mouth, or start unfounded rumors,
BUT
Just to clarify, it sounds like people are saying Elon Musk has hair plugs on his dick.

It wouldn't surprise me

He seems like the kind of guy who would get hair plugs on his dick, and I hear some people are saying that he does


But what does Elon Musk having a bent, hairy penis have to do with his father owning an emerald mine in South Africa?
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.