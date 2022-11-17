 Skip to content
(WTHI-TV Terre Haute)   Indiana cop visits school to teach kids how to be police officers -- then shoots one of them. Well at least he was being honest   (wthitv.com) divider line
85
85 Comments
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as an "accidental" discharge.
The proper term is NEGLIGENT discharge as in this case.
NEGLIGENT as in playing with a loaded gun.

/if you are not using a gun to shoot or clean it, it is playing
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red state high schools appear to be centers for police and student close daily interaction. That seems like a very bad idea to me, just on the face of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Goddammnit, Tim! Didn't I say tell you not to shoot any kids, like a hour ago?!?"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most important thing that school will ever teach those children.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "Goddammnit, Tim! Didn't I say tell you not to shoot any kids, like a hour ago?!?"


Sorry, my B, my B.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Red state high schools appear to be centers for police and student close daily interaction. That seems like a very bad idea to me, just on the face of it.


We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wished that when Cops came to the school to do the DARE program, they would've handed out free samples for everyone to try.

Now they just shoot.

Hey kids, look, free lead!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, there's your problem: another boomer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Statistically the most violence-prone generation in American history.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any reason he shouldn't be up on charges?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: There is no such thing as an "accidental" discharge.


"There are no such things as accidents or excuses."

Staff Sgt Arrington E360 Us Army Signal School, Ft Gordon, GA circa 1988.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much WTF.

Why would an officer have a live weapon out of its holster to do a drill? Are those orange training pistols too girly or something?

And we can read into the office that he wasn't suspended or even removed from school duty?

And "the school principal notified his parents with the following letter..." I'm really hoping that's a typo and someone called them. But probably nobody in admin had time for that between important trainings about new acronyms.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, again?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "Goddammnit, Tim! Didn't I say tell you not to shoot any kids, like a hour ago?!?"


He was still cowering in the parking lot an hour ago.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
incident in one of our vocational classrooms. The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill. One student was injured without life-threatening

They totally forgot to mention a cop shot a student.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than thirty cops stood outside waiting for the all clear
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: snocone: There is no such thing as an "accidental" discharge.

"There are no such things as accidents or excuses."

Staff Sgt Arrington E360 Us Army Signal School, Ft Gordon, GA circa 1988.


If it was an old model with a floating firing pin, and was dropped - that's the only real path to accidental discharge.

Anything else, I agree, is negligence

But, ya know, American Cops and being held accountable go together like kids and flossing teeth.  Should happen, but as a general rule - doesn't really occur.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: any reason he shouldn't be up on charges?


The kid?  They're running the prints on the gun he allegedly pulled on the cop.  The 12 kilos of fentanyl is definitely his.  Let justice take it's course.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that the cop got to use his gun......and the gun will be ok.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: any reason he shouldn't be up on charges?


For us there isn't, I'm sure his colleagues will have a list that's miles long with reasons that he won't be charged.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, lesson learned, ammirite?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Welp, there's your problem: another boomer:

[Fark user image image 425x242]

Statistically the most violence-prone generation in American history.


Never mind that fast faces 1 of 2 things rapist or serial killer
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else it'll make a good bar story for the student in the future.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer tells his side of the story:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: any reason he shouldn't be up on charges?


Cops don't write cops.

& qualified immunity. He was never sent to a week-long training about not shooting random students, so he couldn't be expected to know not to do that.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.


No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he even have his gun out? The moron was playing with a loaded gun with the students.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the kid at least black?  Did the cop civil asset forfeiture any lunch money?
 
UCM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some good guys with guns around to stop him...
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ I shot the student ♫ but I did not shoot the principal ♫
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.

No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.


They aren't there to protect the kids.  Ask the Uvalde parents about that.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.

No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.


Certainly isn't to prevent shootings...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.

No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.


Funny because the ADL, the ACLU, the NAACP, and about a farkload of other national organizations all believe it. With footnotes and everything.

But I don't supposed "(((Liberal)))" research counts. Only blue lives matter, am i right?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: steklo: snocone: There is no such thing as an "accidental" discharge.

"There are no such things as accidents or excuses."

Staff Sgt Arrington E360 Us Army Signal School, Ft Gordon, GA circa 1988.

If it was an old model with a floating firing pin, and was dropped - that's the only real path to accidental discharge.

Anything else, I agree, is negligence

But, ya know, American Cops and being held accountable go together like kids and flossing teeth.  Should happen, but as a general rule - doesn't really occur.


It was a cop side arm. Rusty old antique not mentioned.
99.1% chance it was a Glock.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making school shootings more efficient by cutting out the middleman?
 
UCM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also FTA: "There was a class teaching students how to be officers. Participants in the classroom were doing a drill about a scenario with a so-called "bad guy."

My guess is that the students learned several very important lessons today.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.

No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.


Explain why?
Because it isn't for any other reason.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if the kid shooting will help or hinder his campaign the next time he runs for sheriff.
https://ballotpedia.org/Tim_Dispennett_(Vermillion_County_Sheriff,_Indiana,_candidate_2022)
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You might love guns but you sure don't know how to respect them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I wonder if the kid shooting will help or hinder his campaign the next time he runs for sheriff.
https://ballotpedia.org/Tim_Dispennett_(Vermillion_County_Sheriff,_Indiana,_candidate_2022)


Yes
 
abbarach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Marcus Aurelius: We're putting police forces into schools so that we can send the children to prison.  I wish I was joking.

No. That's not why cops were put in schools. Only on Fark would anyone believe this.


Well, your clearly sourced and cited claim certainly proved that you have no point.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now cut some slack. I did not call it a crap Glock.
But it is a crap cop that rolls with a round chambered for the quick draw he fantasizes his life depends on.
 
coffee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "Goddammnit, Tim! Didn't I say tell you not to shoot any kids, like a hour ago?!?"


"Yeah boss, but that was an hour ago."
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I wonder if the kid shooting will help or hinder his campaign the next time he runs for sheriff.
https://ballotpedia.org/Tim_Dispennett_(Vermillion_County_Sheriff,_Indiana,_candidate_2022)


How bad does this guy have to be to lose as Sheriff to a Democrat in Indiana?
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Oblig.

[Fark user image 850x850]


If a video of this current event ever emerges, it will be the new oblig.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

coffee: vudukungfu: "Goddammnit, Tim! Didn't I say tell you not to shoot any kids, like a hour ago?!?"

"Yeah boss, but that was an hour ago."


I don't know why that exchange reminded me of this:

Spaceballs (5/11) Movie CLIP - We're in Now Now (1987) HD
Youtube nRGCZh5A8T4
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The kid said "Jimmy Buffett sucks." The cop just winged him. Where's the problem?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Oblig.

[Fark user image 850x850]


IIRC, that guy at least had the courtesy to shoot only himself.
 
