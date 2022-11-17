 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. Run like heck from the aggressive dogs on Baltic Avenue   (nj.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first question would be who let the dogs out?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: My first question would be who let the dogs out?


From Wikipedia's entry of Smooth Criminal:

"Annie, are you OK?", was inspired by Resusci Anne, a dummy used in cardiopulmonary resuscitation training. Trainees learn to say "Annie, are you OK?" while practicing resuscitation on the dummy.

Also, Michael Jackson's cardiologist has a production credit for the song, at the beginning there is a heart beating and it's a recording of MJ's.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure they've had a ruff life.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
10 bucks on pit bulls.
 
ansius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 10 bucks on pit bulls.


That sound you hear in the distance? That's the sound of pitbull owners clutching their pearls while saying, "not my pitbull".
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bad owners make bad pets. Except for chows, those guys are assholes.
 
boozehat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread smells like updog.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But he's so cute while he charges exhorbitant rents

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
