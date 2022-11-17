 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Flight returns to Miami after passenger yells "fire". Whoopsie, no fire. Oh well   (simpleflying.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, US Airways, Eastern Air Lines, Flight attendant, Pan American World Airways, Airline hub, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, FedEx Express, United Airlines  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark did I know that was going to be Spirit Airlines?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can airplanes actually catch fire?

Is this a real question that people actually ask?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a passenger's misunderstanding and out of an abundance of caution, Spirit Airlines' Flight 3152 returned to Miami International Airport to ensure the aircraft's air conditioning system was not putting out smoke from any potential fire.

And then they charged everyone a $35 "no smoke coming from the A/C vents" fee.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't sing along with your Crazy World of Arthur Brown tape on your walkman


/ because I am the god of Hellfire
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fire? Even in the engines? No wonder they had to land.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piss-pants moron.  farking idiot should be banned for life from air travel, they're obviously too terrified to handle it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's no fire and they easily could tell while the plane was in the air. Why the hell did they land? This "out of an abundance of caution" shiat is just another zero tolerance policy, where the people in charge refuse to think for themselves. Someone said 'fire' so we have to land. No, you can use your farking brain and figure out that the passenger saying that didn't have one.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat like this causes everyone's airfare prices to increase.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passenger in question?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So there's no fire and they easily could tell while the plane was in the air. Why the hell did they land? This "out of an abundance of caution" shiat is just another zero tolerance policy, where the people in charge refuse to think for themselves. Someone said 'fire' so we have to land. No, you can use your farking brain and figure out that the passenger saying that didn't have one.


They'd get sued into oblivion if there was an emergency after ignoring a passenger warning of fire
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That passenger is going to find out just how expensive a "joke" can be.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.