(CNN)   The family of Gabby Petito have been awarded the alligator that ate Brian Laundrie and all his worldly possessions   (cnn.com)
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gabby Petito's parents are still money grubbing. Not only are they suing Brian Laundrie's parents, they are also suing the police department of Moab, Utah.

As for what happened in Moab . . .

Why are the parents doing this?

Answer: Whenever people are grieving the death of a loved one, they want to punish the party responsible for the death. When the responsible party is also dead, the grieving people will seek to punish an innocent party as a proxy for the deceased responsible party. Shyster lawyers know this and, thus, take advantage of the grieving people.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why are the parents doing this?"

Well, for starters, the PD completely f**ked up.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chubbs NO!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image image 850x390]

Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family has...
The members if the family have...
 
buntz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The correct headline should have been:

Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.  Brian enjoyed playing this video game about a little yellow circle that chomped on dots?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They aren't suing his parents. They're suing his estate which is managed by his parents. Not sure why weird farkers are against this??
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Considering how this story won't die already.  I think I understand how we got here.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x390]

Ackshually, it was my understanding, when the suspect was on the run, that some thought the family was covering for him, not telling the cops where he was.  If true, that would make the Laundrie family accessories after-the-fact. Seems a good enough reason to me to sue the hell out of them.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x390]

Video was a checklist of almost everything to look for in an abusive relationship, the trained police professionals should have known this, they failed, she died, I see the validity of the suit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x390]

🙄
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Well, for starters, the PD completely f**ked up.


IDK, nobody was investigated for being accomplesses,"another lone wolf"; not a cult or "klantanic"....

/s (nor could the cult that's drugging and murdering people possibly be the KKK)
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The curator of Laundrie's estate

Just say executor. Saying someone is the curator of an estate whose assets amount to a small sack of pocket lint is like working at a hotdog cart and calling yourself an Executive Chef.
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: They aren't suing his parents. They're suing his estate which is managed by his parents. Not sure why weird farkers are against this??


Unless I'm misreading, they are suing his parents as well in a different lawsuit.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 850x390]

You must be correct. Your use of bold letters convinced me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: "Why are the parents doing this?"

Well, for starters, the PD completely f**ked up.


Not really.

When they encountered the pair on the highway, IIRC, she told them there was nothing wrong, despite alleged bruises and signs of abuse. Despite additional discussion, Petito insisted everything was okay.

Now I'm not sure how things work in your dimension, but in this one, the cops can't just drag a fully adult woman away insisting that "No no, grown woman, we know better than you, and we're telling you for your own good that your boyfriend is beating you. Come along, woman-child, and let us menfolk take care of you."

And that was the ONLY option if Petito didn't want help. Once she said, "No, it's fine," anything else the cops could do was off the table. Unless you want the cops to be able to forcibly detain people because they think it's in their best interests to do so (which I was under the impression most Farkers thought happened too often already), the Moab police had no option but to let her go.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x390]

Making it obnoxiously bold really makes what you say more true.
Pro-Tip: If you use Comic Sans, you win.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He put her in jeopardy and the family didn't have a clue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Uncle Pooky: "Why are the parents doing this?"

Well, for starters, the PD completely f**ked up.

Not really.

When they encountered the pair on the highway, IIRC, she told them there was nothing wrong, despite alleged bruises and signs of abuse. Despite additional discussion, Petito insisted everything was okay.

Now I'm not sure how things work in your dimension, but in this one, the cops can't just drag a fully adult woman away insisting that "No no, grown woman, we know better than you, and we're telling you for your own good that your boyfriend is beating you. Come along, woman-child, and let us menfolk take care of you."

And that was the ONLY option if Petito didn't want help. Once she said, "No, it's fine," anything else the cops could do was off the table. Unless you want the cops to be able to forcibly detain people because they think it's in their best interests to do so (which I was under the impression most Farkers thought happened too often already), the Moab police had no option but to let her go.


Cops seem to be able to find reasons to detain brown people whenever they want. If the evidence there was not enough what is enough.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thats tough meat.
 
voyageur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x390]

Here's the independent investigation. Try reading some of it before leaping to accusing anyone of exploitation. At least the synopsis of events, which reveals straightaway the failures of the department carrying out protocol sufficiently.

https://moabcity.org/DocumentCenter/View/3432/Combined-Statement-and-Investigative-Report---Petito-Laundrie-Incident
 
dkimball
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always wonder what people do with that money
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkimball: I always wonder what people do with that money


I think most of them never see it. It's a number, and that's about it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The curator of Laundrie's estate

Just say executor. Saying someone is the curator of an estate whose assets amount to a small sack of pocket lint is like working at a hotdog cart and calling yourself an Executive Chef.


Curator is gender neutral.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even though souls are fake news grifting that religionists peddle, if the parents of laundries believe in a soul, the judge should order it to be the property of the petito family to do with what they want.  Including selling it to the robot devil.

And make sure the killer's parents know that his soul is no longer in his control.  That he may be damned for all eternity even if he attempted to repent.  Because he has a debt to pay and no way to pay it.  Then when they cry, hold them in contempt and jail them.  Jail them until they pronounce in public that their son's soul is now property of the petito family.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: "Why are the parents doing this?"

Well, for starters, the PD completely f**ked up.


You didn't put your reply in bold type so I don't think I can believe you.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. There should be consequences for shielding a murderous piece of shiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of Brian''s relatives around here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His estate? He was using her credit card to buy gas. I don't think he's worth very much.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So, just like executor except more pretentious?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Republicans are stupid.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yeah, that was predictable, and also wrong. Here is why.

To make an arrest in virtually any state in the Union, an officer must either have witnessed a crime in progress or have probable cause, that is a reasonable belief coupled with articulable facts supported by evidence that a misdemeanor or felony has occurred and that the person being detained committed the crime.

Cops don't, in fact, "detain brown people whenever they want"; they are where they are because a crime of some type was reported, they caught your hypothetical brown person in the vicinity, and they were able to stitch together enough facts to place that person at or near that crime to justify hauling them in.

Now in this case, they saw Petito and her soon-to-be-eaten boyfriend having an argument or whatever, and on being contacted, Petito behaving in a way indicative of possible abuse. So they asked her: Is everything okay? Is he hurting you? Do you need to come with us?

Domestic violence is a crime that, unfortunately, needs to be reported, or at least acknowledged, by the victim. If the cops say "Did your boyfriend beat you?" and she says "No," then that's it, there is nothing more they can do, and I've seen this for myself more than once working for the courts. Petito said she was okay, so the cops had to leave knowing she was not okay but knowing that dragging them both in would be illegal at best, and get them sued by BOTH parties if they were wrong at worst.

People are just salty because in hindsight it seems like the cops could have saved her by making her come down to the police station; and I'm here to tell you that's not true either. She'd have lied her ass off to get back with him and been twice as killed when they did hook back up.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's not 1981. So is executor.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

walrusonion: trained police


Objection, assuming facts not in evidence. Equally likely the training budget was spent elsewhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The family has...
The members if the family have...


Nouns treated as 'collective plural' will often take plural verbs.

Whether you do or don't find collective plurals acceptable is a different matter, but the headline is fine according to those rules.
 
StressMonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Even though souls are fake news grifting that religionists peddle, if the parents of laundries believe in a soul, the judge should order it to be the property of the petito family to do with what they want.  Including selling it to the robot devil.

And make sure the killer's parents know that his soul is no longer in his control.  That he may be damned for all eternity even if he attempted to repent.  Because he has a debt to pay and no way to pay it.  Then when they cry, hold them in contempt and jail them.  Jail them until they pronounce in public that their son's soul is now property of the petito family.


I think you need to lay off the alcohol

*reads username*

Nevermind.  Carry on.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know fark all about this case but off the cuff I don't believe I'd be suing anyone. Now if a loved one got killed by a drunk driving under-age teen whose dad gave him the car and the booze, then sure. There's a direct relationship and some possible culpability there. But these two people were full-grown adults. Dude's parents may or may not be good people but they did not kill anyone and the woman was dead before they could have taken any actions to keep her alive. The point was moot - or 'mute' if you prefer...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's not 1981. So is executor.


What do you think about the executor of Laundrie's estate?
John McKay: "I'm all for it."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I know fark all about this case but off the cuff I don't believe I'd be suing anyone. Now if a loved one got killed by a drunk driving under-age teen whose dad gave him the car and the booze, then sure. There's a direct relationship and some possible culpability there. But these two people were full-grown adults. Dude's parents may or may not be good people but they did not kill anyone and the woman was dead before they could have taken any actions to keep her alive. The point was moot - or 'mute' if you prefer...


OK, don't then.
 
gonegirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Well, and I believe that at the time, Laundrie had visible injuries that Petito admitted to having caused it by physically assaulting him. Not sure how the cops are supposed to immediately haul him in for abuse, there.
 
