(KING 5 News)   'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' won't be airing on TV this year. Good Grief   (king5.com) divider line
36
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's network TV it isn't on, dumbass. And they're offering to stream it for free for a couple days, PER THE farkING ARTICE.

But I'm not worried because it'll be on my TV since I actually own a copy. Bluray no less. I even still have my old DVD copy I picked up ages ago.

Got rid of your gear to watch physical media? Oh well!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.


White Southerners watch it just to see Franklin eating alone across the table from everyone else.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That Tim Apple, he ruined the holidays!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That Tim Apple, he ruined the holidays!


Next thing you know, they'll expect us to welcome strangers!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's old and busted anyway.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got a rock.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No big deal. I have it on DVD.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark 🍎 to it's core & set it on fire, metaphorically.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's old and busted anyway.


Like a bitten 🍎
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cancel culture strikes again!
Woke!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do little kids today even know who Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus (etc.) are?

Those Peanuts specials were boring as fark even when I was a kid. Imagine if you didn't even know who they are.
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I remember correctly, 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' is the weakest of the Charlie Brown trilogy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
when you can't compete with the mainstream operating system, ruin something else just to spite everyone.

It's a crappy policy, but it's all Apple has, so they might as well go with it.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Charlie Brown, specials, rated by quality of viewing experience:
1) It's a Charlie Brown Christmas
2) It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
...
...
748) No, There Was No Election Fraud, Charlie Brown
749) Just Get The Farking Vaccination, Charlie Brown!
750) A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
you can get a box set of great pumpkin, thanksgiving, and christmas for like $15. just buy that and watch it without cuts or commercials
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: No big deal. I have it on DVD.


I think you have to mail Apple a check for $29.95 every time you watch it or they send out their support team to collect.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least Apple took the time to upscale them and clean up the footage from some vault master negatives.

Usually when it shows on a broadcast network, they're using a 30 year old VHS transfer from the original grainy 4th copy of film copied from a third rate master, complete with blisters, missing frames, and that one pube that sticks in-frame for two minutes.
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Ker_Thwap: Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.

White Southerners watch it just to see Franklin eating alone across the table from everyone else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should play the Star Wars Holiday Special instead.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Charlie Brown, specials, rated by quality of viewing experience:
1) It's a Charlie Brown Christmas
2) It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
...
...
748) No, There Was No Election Fraud, Charlie Brown
749) Just Get The Farking Vaccination, Charlie Brown!
750) A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving


751) A World Without Zinc, Charlie Brown!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Muta: If I remember correctly, 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' is the weakest of the Charlie Brown trilogy.


You've never seen the 2nd Christmas episode.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I watched it twice already on some free channel on Roku. Stream, it's the only way, same with the Great Pumpkin, and yes, I have them on DVD too.
 
mikemil828
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Do little kids today even know who Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus (etc.) are?



Enough do for Apple to buy it for their streaming service.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Muta: arrogantbastich: Ker_Thwap: Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.

White Southerners watch it just to see Franklin eating alone across the table from everyone else.

[Fark user image 565x426]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IMO the entire Charlie Brown 'holiday nostalgia' catalog does not hold up. Oddly boring.
The Guaraldi soundtracks are all outstanding though, and I listen to them year round.

Rankin Bass classics, on the other hand, hold up much better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: The Guaraldi soundtracks are all outstanding though, and I listen to them year round.


Fark user image
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: It's network TV it isn't on, dumbass. And they're offering to stream it for free for a couple days, PER THE farkING ARTICE.

But I'm not worried because it'll be on my TV since I actually own a copy. Bluray no less. I even still have my old DVD copy I picked up ages ago.

Got rid of your gear to watch physical media? Oh well!


Sounds like you picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue, man.

/not subby
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We got a similar story last Christmas for the Xmas special, and this Halloween for Great Pumpkin, and we'll probably get another one when Christmas rolls around again.  Hopefully no one will be clamoring for "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown" and "It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GOOD. CHARLIE BROWN FARKING BLOWS. YOU'RE A PATHETIC PIECE OF SHIAT CHARLIE BROWN.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bon Voyage Charlie Brown was one of the darker ones. Charlie had to sleep in a barn and then the chateau caught fire. I don't think that dealt with putting antifreeze into wine to age it. I'm not sure where that was from.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.


I still find the fight Snoopy has with the lawn chair fairly amusing.

But it still chaps a bit seeing Franklin sitting alone on one side of the table while everyone else is on the other side.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I know it's suppose to have been 'groundbreaking' in the early 1970s' to have him there at all. But it's still sooo conspicuous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: GOOD. CHARLIE BROWN FARKING BLOWS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

browneye: Ker_Thwap: Does anyone, anyone at all actually enjoy it all that much?  It was boring AF even when I was a little kid, I can't imagine it's got more interesting over the years.

I still find the fight Snoopy has with the lawn chair fairly amusing.

But it still chaps a bit seeing Franklin sitting alone on one side of the table while everyone else is on the other side.

[Fark user image image 300x169]

I know it's suppose to have been 'groundbreaking' in the early 1970s' to have him there at all. But it's still sooo conspicuous.


Weird thing is, as a kid, I was envious of him.

All that elbow room.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown was one of the darker ones.


there's a direct sequel to that one where they go to flanders field and learn about D-day and stuff. nothing like little kids talking about two world wars
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Optimus Primate: IMO the entire Charlie Brown 'holiday nostalgia' catalog does not hold up. Oddly boring.
The Guaraldi soundtracks are all outstanding though, and I listen to them year round.

Rankin Bass classics, on the other hand, hold up much better.


So you're among the few of us who got the joke when South Park did this.

South Park "Even a Miracle Needs a Hand" Song and Parody
Youtube 5L_p75gL_2g
 
