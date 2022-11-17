 Skip to content
Bad: stranded on the side of the road with a dead battery. Worse: some idiot tries to carjack you
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most car jackers use a gun. But a dead battery could do some damage I guess.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's the easiest carjacking ever to be a victim. Almost as easy as my manual-transmission car. Toss them the keys and say "Best of luck" as you walk away.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seriously folks, get one of these and keep it charged - been a real-life saver a couple of times when my battery was dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, get one of these as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trying to steal a broken down vehicle seems like a bad business model.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Trying to steal a broken down vehicle seems like a bad business model.


I always get a hoot out of the stories about some clown stealing a manual shift car, and then realizing he doesn't know how to drive it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Dog Ate My Homework: Trying to steal a broken down vehicle seems like a bad business model.

I always get a hoot out of the stories about some clown stealing a manual shift car, and then realizing he doesn't know how to drive it.


Kids these days, am I right. Hahaha
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
42?  You'd think he'd have outgrown carjacking by the then.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
South Vermillion Schools Superintendent Dave Chapman confirmed a high school senior was wounded when the deputy accidentally discharged his gun.

Where I come from we call an "accidental discharge" being careless. I really can't imagine a situation where a firearm discharges unintentionally and carelessness isn't a factor.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: South Vermillion Schools Superintendent Dave Chapman confirmed a high school senior was wounded when the deputy accidentally discharged his gun.

Where I come from we call an "accidental discharge" being careless. I really can't imagine a situation where a firearm discharges unintentionally and carelessness isn't a factor.


Wrong thread. And yes, I was being "careless".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: 42?  You'd think he'd have outgrown carjacking by the then.


Drugs are expensive.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Carjackass
 
MIRV888
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Science!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Seriously folks, get one of these and keep it charged - been a real-life saver a couple of times when my battery was dead.

[Fark user image image 381x436]


Also, get one of these as well.

[Fark user image image 750x483]


Rather than a blade, which is a weapon, I've heard to carry a really big flashlight, which is a tool.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: UberNeuman: Seriously folks, get one of these and keep it charged - been a real-life saver a couple of times when my battery was dead.

[Fark user image image 381x436]


Also, get one of these as well.

[Fark user image image 750x483]

Rather than a blade, which is a weapon, I've heard to carry a really big flashlight, which is a tool.


Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Also, get one of these as well.


I'm not big on blades. I keep a 32" hickory axe handle in the passenger seatback pocket. It's my immediate go-to within reach if I need a meleé weapon for whatever reason.

The loaded HK USP compact modified to shoot 45 Super is in the glove.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The loaded HK USP compact modified to shoot 45 Super is in the glove.


Superglue bullets? Way to stick it to them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Seriously folks, get one of these and keep it charged - been a real-life saver a couple of times when my battery was dead.

[Fark user image 381x436]


Also, get one of these as well.

[Fark user image 750x483]


A battery for your battery. That's like keeping a can of gas in your car in case you run out of gas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: TheGreatGazoo: 42?  You'd think he'd have outgrown carjacking by the then.

Drugs are expensive.


Only if you do them daily.  Which is stupid be it is less effective when done like that.  Even with caffeine and alcohol.
 
