(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1969, the Strategic Arms Limitations Talks began, which were ultimately deemed more useful than the Strategic Arms Proliferation Talks   (history.com) divider line
7
foo monkey
foo monkey  
SAPT was long and arduous.  It took away all my strength.  I think there's a word for that, but I'm too tired.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was meant to limit the use of a-SALT weapons.
 
TWX
TWX  
Speaking of acronyms...  I saw that a tech manager has the title "Director Of Product Marketing".  Hopefully the person in charge of Product Engineering or Product Enhancements will someday be similarly titled:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
I just lurk here  
Here on the internet we had the STrategic Arms Hurting People talks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
Tom Marvolo Bombadil  
I preferred the Strategic Legs Proliferation Talks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
kb7rky  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I preferred the Strategic Legs Proliferation Talks.

[Fark user image 283x424]


Done in five ;)
 
nyclon
nyclon  
Colonel Zapt, from the Prisoner of Zenda
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
