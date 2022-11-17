 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1421, thousands of Europeans died in a massive flood in lands that were known to be prone to flooding. Their descendants moved right back in afterwards, and some eventually emigrated to Florida   (history.com) divider line
10
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone said they were daft.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
History Channel? I knew aliens caused the floods! It was right there in the secret Bible code.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This content is not available in your area.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the page die in a flood?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Everyone said they were daft.


Swamp Castle
Youtube w82CqjaDKmA
 
NakedApe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just because the ocean flooded this place several times before doesn't mean it will do it again. I'd bet my life on that.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You could say the same thing about most natural disasters in places humans settle: prone to flooding, prone to wildfires, prone to hurricanes, prone to oobleck.

The planet's in charge; we're just trying to hang on.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gotta give the Dutch credit for holding off the seas for centuries (for the most part).  Of course they are doomed but they are putting up a helluva fight.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A page that actually works

More immediate, though, was the fact that several villages were completely destroyed and anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 lives were lost. This death count puts this flood at number 20 on the all time list of worst floods.

I rather doubt that, given that Bangladesh seems to get clobbered by cyclones almost every other year.

Coincidentally, this wasn't the first St. Elizabeth's Flood. Seventeen years earlier to the day, in 1404, there was another catastrophic flood in the same area. And before that, in 1375, there was yet another damaging flood (but not on St. Elizabeth's feast day).

And *it* sank into the swamp....
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You calling us Florida people Neanderthals?
 
