(Potato News Today)   Potato harvesting conditions in Ireland called 'very difficult.' Oliver Cromwell on standby   (potatonewstoday.com) divider line
11 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This Irish guy digs up a potato, and being drunk, doesn't realize its only a rock.
His family says nothing. You don't point out daddy's failures.
Damned thing lasted all winter in the stew pot.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"eating quality is very good. "
Good. Good.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not sure I understand the reference. Wasn't the famine 200 years after Cromwell?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Not sure I understand the reference. Wasn't the famine 200 years after Cromwell?


Yes, but Cromwell on his own managed to start a famine in Ireland. Maybe that's what subby was going for

/not subbraig
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Not sure I understand the reference. Wasn't the famine 200 years after Cromwell?


Hush dear, it's hard enough to get Americans to read British history at all.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pfft, you should see how difficult it is once you get them out of the ground and the next phase of their lives begins

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't they go to the potato store like the rest of us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's John Russell you want, Subby. Cromwell shot, stabbed, and hanged people, he didn't starve anyone.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't know much about Irish history until we visited a few years ago. I started reading a bit and I learned why so many Irish hate the British.

There was plenty of food in Ireland during the "famine", just not for the poor Irish. Lots of food was exported to England while the Irish were taught a moral lesson by their betters in London.

Learn about what happened if you are interested. A good place to start is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And Oliver Cromwell really was a SOB.
 
