(Tampa Bay Times)   Who the hell would buy from a door to door salesman? Lots of people, says the salesman driving the Tesla
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for door to door salesmen, we would never have gotten Weird Al.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He wore white Alexander McQueen sneakers, tucked a Sharpie in the band of his Mets cap and took a quick hit off a purple vape pen. His eyes scanned the modest homes for telltale details as he walked."

Ah, massive tool, GOT IT!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they didn't go in to more detail about his Alexander McQueen sneakers, Mets cap, or other pieces of flair.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ditch the Tesla and get a Schwan's truck
 
MrBjones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this is a deeply disturbing picture.
thr group of salesmen are treating things almost like a cult, the actions at the office are reminiscent of Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, and right now the only sales they're making are to the easy marks, which will soon run out (they're only making 3-4 sales a week? that's not sustainable)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call the cops always.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The money was fantastic. Reps make around $1,000 to $4,000 on a deal. He bought the Tesla, got matching chains for him and his brothers and great Knicks seats for his parents.

That doesn't sound great.  Especially the Knicks tickets.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The door to door salesmen in my area seem to come in three varieties. The "we're in the area doing [landscaping, extermination, roof cleaning, pressure washing, etc.] and we're wondering if you wanted to take an opportunity to save xx% of our regular rates", the "we're the local cable company / ISP and we aren't sure if you're our customer or not already but we want to sell you a new package", and finally the "I'm a local student (or some other sympathetic title) trying to practice my business skills by selling overpriced books, magazines, etc." For the last one I'm never quite sure if I'm the mark or the salesman is. Regardless I've never bought from or engaged with any of them.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KFed?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I rent"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it's a requirement for these kinds of jobs.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close the door and repeat this........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These door-to-door sales people always get my money

bigcrazylife.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no doubt that door to door sales is extremely challenging. There's no way in hell I could do it.

I also don't farking care. It's incredibly annoying and invasive. I try not to be rude (well, in person, not here of course), but I'm at the point where I just say, "You walked right past my no solicitation sign on the way to my door. Don't tell me you didn't see it."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just not as cost-efficient as it once was, when you might go down a residential street and have a reasonable expectation that a good percentage of the houses might have somebody home.   Now, I think finding somebody at home would be more the exception than the rule.  So the salespeople or campaign workers or church recruiters have to limit their hours to times like early evening or weekends.
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ain't no door knockers in my neighborhood.  I've seen sign of the JWs twice and Mormons once.  And they didn't knock.  Just left their stuff tucked into the screen door handle.  Business card from the Mormons and instructions for requesting a copy of The Watchtower from the JWs.  Seems like a lazy-ass way to proselytize.  Well, I did see the JWs the first time.  Only because I happened to be heading out as they were walking away from the house.  Pretty sure they were more scared of me than I was of them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I live in silicon valley, which may have the highest density of porch cameras on the planet. People are constantly posting videos on Nextdoor saying WATCH OUT FOR THIS GUY IN A COMPANY SHIRT HOLDING A CLIPBOARD! HE'S OBVIOUSLY CASING HOUSES!

To be fair, we have a lot of immigrants here, who aren't familiar with the concept of door to door sales people. I don't mind those. I do mind the old folks that clearly haven't been beyond Nextdoor on the internet and probably get their news from sources that scare them. Dumbass citizens.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

How is anyone going to take him seriously without a jawbone earpiece?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's worth it for all the farmer's daughters action
 
drayno76
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It's just not as cost-efficient as it once was, when you might go down a residential street and have a reasonable expectation that a good percentage of the houses might have somebody home.   Now, I think finding somebody at home would be more the exception than the rule.  So the salespeople or campaign workers or church recruiters have to limit their hours to times like early evening or weekends.


I'll bet you statistically it's a much higher chance now than before Covid. My wife's company just determined that the staff has been sent home permanently. They're shipping her a network terminal to connect to her Citrix desktop and 'have no future plans' to reopen the local office.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You support a pyramid scam that exploits child labor. I hope you feel good about yourself
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You support a pyramid scam that exploits child labor. I hope you feel good about yourself


I do, because delicious cookies always make me feel good. Especially with a very cold glass of milk.
 
The Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I call the cops always.


Sounds about right

Most government employees HATE people that actually provide goods and services on the free market or otherwise showing initiative.

Or maybe it's just the autistic REEEEEEEE of a farker having to talk to another human

He's selling fxcking SOLAR.

(I do canvassing to promote my home maintenance business, so I respect the hustle)
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Years ago door to door salesmen sold things of value, vacuum cleaners, encyclopedias, household gadgets, and so forth. In this day and age there is absolutely no legitimate reason to sell anything door to door.

The last one I had was selling fiber internet that they recently installed in my neighborhood. I didn't answer, and he left a flier on the door. The next day when I checked the mail there was a flier from the same company in the mailbox. Like I said, no legitimate reason to do that door to door.
 
hej
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I find it a little odd that these types get genuinely offended when I immediately interrupt anything they have to say to let them know in no uncertain terms that I'm not interested in anything but then getting the fark off my property.  I'm even borderline polite when I do it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ah, massive tool, GOT IT!


"He takes a cold shower, works out, eats oatmeal, showers again."

But he showers a lot.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hej: I find it a little odd that these types get genuinely offended when I immediately interrupt anything they have to say to let them know in no uncertain terms that I'm not interested in anything but then getting the fark off my property.  I'm even borderline polite when I do it.


I had one years ago trying to get me to sign up for whatever electricity provider he was shilling for. When I cut him off mid sentence and said I'm not interested, he gives me a look and condescendingly says "Really? You're not interested in saving money?" I said nope, I'd happily pay more than to buy anything from a company who sells their product door to door.

I have the same stance on telemarketers.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I sold medigap insurance policies door to door out of school.

A 20 year old trying to sell insurance to retirees.  Never sold one.

Then changed industries, still sales, and have kill it ever since.

Good training.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Son, iffin you wanna talk business with me, come as an adult and not wearing shorts and a ball cap like you are renting boogie boards down at the pier."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drayno76: Billy Liar: It's just not as cost-efficient as it once was, when you might go down a residential street and have a reasonable expectation that a good percentage of the houses might have somebody home.   Now, I think finding somebody at home would be more the exception than the rule.  So the salespeople or campaign workers or church recruiters have to limit their hours to times like early evening or weekends.

I'll bet you statistically it's a much higher chance now than before Covid. My wife's company just determined that the staff has been sent home permanently. They're shipping her a network terminal to connect to her Citrix desktop and 'have no future plans' to reopen the local office.


Yeah, that's true.  I guess I was just thinking of the before-times, when if you had a house, you probably needed at least two incomes which meant probably nobody home, but you're right.  Now we're too paranoid to open the door to outsiders, which, let's be honest, means about 90% perverts and murderers.  Or bears.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Solar guy the other day was pretty slick. Started with going over fees on a power bill, then moved on to stating I have an alternate electricity supplier. Finally I asked where does this magic power come from, thinking Tesla transmission. Finally he says solar.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: "Son, iffin you wanna talk business with me, come as an adult and not wearing shorts and a ball cap like you are renting boogie boards down at the pier."


...he said standing in the doorway wearing an open bathrobe, boxer shorts, and slippers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Excellent documentary from the '60s.  These guys are Bible salesmen, given leads by local parishes of people who might be interested in "Deluxe" models for their family.  Often in working- and lower-class neighborhoods, the prospects find that there may be a discrepancy between their interest and their budget.  These guys aren't so much religious as salesmen.

Salesman (1969) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD]
Youtube GMcrdhBJkvA
 
