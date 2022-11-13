 Skip to content
Surprise
26
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gonna want to hang on to that handicapped tag, bud.

wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms
...
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A self-correcting problem, it seems.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wanted to make a joke w/ goofy town names, but I found this instead, and I couldn't resist.

pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But if he didn't get hit, he would have made it to his destination a few minutes quicker. So it's totally worth it
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't treat lowered railroad crossing arms as a spoiler alert.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Gonna want to hang on to that handicapped tag, bud.

[gray-kpho-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]


Done in one
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
but....why was he crossing his arms?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.


sites.psu.eduView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.


Or Intercourse, PA.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.


This guy made the wrong choice in Truth or Consequences, NM
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Third Man: AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.

Or Intercourse, PA.


Or Climax, GA.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a Crazy thing.  It's like the crossing guards are there in Vain.  Total Mystery why he would do that.  If he passes, I hope he finds Peace and if he survives, more Love.  I should cut this short, gotta get to Georgia, transport leaves at Midnight and keep Rollin' all Night Long.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not cool, Subby. Not cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms
...
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A self-correcting problem, it seems.


Getting a kick from when i lived in Phoenix. Favorite was watching a drunk girl arguing and getting arrested by a cop when she darted out in front of an oncoming Metro train.

Physics is always gonna win.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not really much of a surprise. I think a lot of people could have predicted he'd get hit ignoring crossing arms.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.


Fark user imageView Full Size


>shrug<
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not really surprising when you do something stupid like that.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSX tracks run behind my house.. Southeastern Corridor line.. two tracks.  Out there by the tracks, watching trains, and as a freight finished passing by, someone on the other side decided to bypass the gates, wanting to beat a long line of cars waiting..  didn't hear the Amtrak coming on the other track.. can definitely say that he won't do that again.   Amtrak stopped about a quarter mile down the track, I did NOT go look..  rollback backed down the track to load a lump of metal.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe it was more astonishment than surprise in Surprise.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You one lucky mofo.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But if he didn't get hit, he would have made it to his destination a few minutes quicker. So it's totally worth it

It was a "senior citizen" so it looks like he WILL make it to his final destination quicker.

(I once asked an airline pilot late in the day if this was his final flight.  The response, "Don't ever say that.")
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Third Man: AstroJesus: Why do these people willingly live in a town where clearly the founders agreed long ago that everything that ever happens there would be a surprise? It's a curse, people, get out! Move to Reasonable Expectations, New Mexico or Sensible Chuckle, Missouri.

Or Intercourse, PA.


Fark that !
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

houstondragon: Physics is always gonna win.


i had to take a bicycle safety school, after getting a BICYCLE TICKET on the Arizona State campus.  just like a car traffic ticket, they had bicycle safety school, to get the ticket expunged after a 4 hour class.

the lecturer:  "what is the MOST IMPORTANT LAW, regarding bicycles on the street!?!??!"

"....obey stop signs?"

"NO!!"

"...wear a light at night?"

"NO!"

".....don't bike drunk?"

"NO!  the most important law is....NEWTON'S LAW!  3,000LBS OF METAL GOING 45MPH VERSUS YOUR 150LB MEATBAG ON A 12LB BIKE, GUESS WHOSE GONNA WIN??!?!!?!?"
 
