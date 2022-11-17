 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Guns, bombs, synthetic marihuana, bears this story has it all   (pennlive.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 11:31 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, my!!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
no beets?
battlesat garlactica?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This story doesn't have a princess in it. Or any pineapple pizza.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That fake-pot is bad stuff alright.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why?
Hurting PA life experiences bc dude sold to people.
Now tax payers, with a public paid judge, pay.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wasn't in it, probably. DNRTA
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
synthetic marijuana and a "pipe-style bombng."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bachelor party
Youtube g6LhrNIVI7k
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know there are some good parts of Pennsylvania you could be reporting on.
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What you city folk don't know is that hunting black bears with pipe bombs is totally normal. Well, any sort of dynamite or explosive really.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gbv23: That fake-pot is bad stuff alright.

[i.imgur.com image 623x441]


"aint nothing like the real thing baby"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.