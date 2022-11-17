 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   Lamb ends up inside Jaguar   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to have been an experienced thief.
A novice wouldn't have the chops to pull that off.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect Phil Collins.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bravo to the writer, the puns were thick and wonderful for such a short article.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who gets the lamb?  Me or the dog?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suspect Phil Collins.


Username checks out.  =)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Bravo to the writer, the puns were thick and wonderful for such a short article.


Not nearly enough, though.

There should have been a mention of the thief being on the lamb.

And how it turned a Jaguar into a Lamborghini.

Journalistic standards have certainly slipped in recent years. Soon there will be mutton left.
 
dkimball
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, 2 pounds of lamb...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suspect Phil Collins.


My prime suspect is Piers Morgan, and you know damn well he just dislocated his reptilian jaw and ate all that lamb in one gulp.
 
Thingster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkimball: So, 2 pounds of lamb...


At Straub's? Yes.

Anywhere else?  Lamb is abnormally cheap right now, I picked up a 7lb leg roast for under $40 last week.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I certainly hope the person who took it knows how to properly prepare it. I feel bad for that would have to eat over done lamb with ketchup.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
May, Clarkson, Hammond "Jaaaag" and Jaguar Stereotypes Compilation
Youtube yOiqd8eQ8tI
not sure what the problem is, he's got a jaaag
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he managed to get away in Jaguar without stopping halfway down the road for maintenance
 
