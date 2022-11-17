 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Argentina has something to be very proud of, their drunk drivers have managed to break the world breathalyzer record twice in one year   (odditycentral.com) divider line
21
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wisconsin will not let this stand 🍺🍺🍺
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2 things:

1.  I need this in imperial units
2. I guarantee you someone from Wisconsin has gone higher
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eagles95: 2 things:

1.  I need this in imperial units
2. I guarantee you someone from Wisconsin has gone higher


It says 6,26 grams per litre. If I remember the conversions right in American that's 3 Rhode Island's to potato.
 
imbrial
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
♫ Don't drive for me, Argentinaaaaa ♫
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it a world record if we're not allowed to see the calibration records of the device, examine the hardware, or review the source code?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what are their Fark handles?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have no data, evidence, or precedent, but I'm going to blame this on Madonna somehow.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile,

Argentine soccer fans deplete savings for World Cup
Youtube hIIayb8d2JA
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This just means the cops in that country are even more incompetent at administering this test.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This just means the cops in that country are even more incompetent at administering this test.


That really is the most likely answer, isn't it?
I wonder if punishments are tied to alcohol levels and there is incentive for cops to pump them up.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,


That's what a not-so-quick Googling comes up with. 10mg/dL=.01BAC. In this case, move the decimal bc they're using g/L. .01g/.001L. Or something farky like that. But yeah, .626BAC

I've looked this up prolly a dozen times in the past but couldn't parse the math/couldn't remember the next day because I, too, was drunk.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Uchiha_Cycliste: Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,

That's what a not-so-quick Googling comes up with. 10mg/dL=.01BAC. In this case, move the decimal bc they're using g/L. .01g/.001L. Or something farky like that. But yeah, .626BAC

I've looked this up prolly a dozen times in the past but couldn't parse the math/couldn't remember the next day because I, too, was drunk.


I keep getting tripped up on this 210.

"BAC is measured as grams per 210 Liters of breath (since the ratio of breath alcohol to blood alcohol is 2,100:1)."

And feel like it should be a factor in our hand-wavy math.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What did blood tests with actual calibrated equipment say? It could just be that the Argentine police bought breathalyzers that read high to promote safety increase revenue.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,


I think the device is doing the conversion for them, meaning it's not per L of breath but rather the calculated rate per L of blood given however much breath it processed.  That's the only way it seems to make sense (and is probably still inaccurate, but at least it's on the same order of magnitude as "normal" results).
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We had a guy present in the ED with a .423. He was remarkably coherent. Belligerent, obnoxious, angry - but lucid, all things considered.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,


Damn, Amy Winehouse died at 0.4, Bonham was estimated to be around 0.35, and Steve Clark's was 0.59.

This guy was a pro.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: eagles95: 2 things:

1.  I need this in imperial units
2. I guarantee you someone from Wisconsin has gone higher

It says 6,26 grams per litre. If I remember the conversions right in American that's 3 Rhode Island's to potato.


You forgot to divide by Volkswagen Beetle and multply by Statue of Liberty, it's really not as hard as you're making it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Uchiha_Cycliste: Is 6.26 grams ethanol per liter breathe the same as a bac of .626,

Damn, Amy Winehouse died at 0.4, Bonham was estimated to be around 0.35, and Steve Clark's was 0.59.

This guy was a pro.


FTA: "Eyewitnesses told reporters that the driver was drinking at the wheel and was so drunk that he couldn't articulate a single word when pulled over by police."

That might explain it.  They weren't just getting metabolised alcohol readings from the gasses coming out of his blood but also contributions from the stuff he'd just ingested still in his mouth/throat.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
o.o how was the guy even capable of comprehending on how to operate a vehicle of any sort let alone actually do so?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

