 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   ALF frees over 10,000 minks from farm, last seen on his way back to Melmac   (yahoo.com) divider line
82
    More: Weird, Van Wert, Ohio, Van Wert County, Ohio, Sheriff, rural northwest Ohio farm, Animal Liberation Front, local sheriff, small carnivorous mammals, VAN WERT  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the KGB was involved with this...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.


This
 
timnlay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon Shumway

/ALF
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.


Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't burn the place down this time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


No. They have no wild survival instincts.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet the KGB was involved with this...


Wow now that is a possibly obscure reference even for Fark.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


Yup. Even if only .5% of them are tough and intelligent enough to evade capture and make it in the wild, that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


Wild, you say?

lostmediawiki.comView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the ALF members will be in cages soon or dead on a highway
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.


It's ALF, their plans are never thought through
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away, said Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach."

Well, that's a lovely mental image as we approach the lunch hour.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

"So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away."


First they have to escape their natural predator, Mr. Plow.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Wild, you say?

[lostmediawiki.com image 640x480]


Paging Matty...
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

No. They have no wild survival instincts.


Like a dog abondoned in the woods, they have survival and hunting instincts, they just never had to use them before.

Imo most will probably be captured, if not first killed by people or other animals, but 10,000 is a pretty big group...there just might be a few tough enough to make it. We'll see
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: UberDave: I bet the KGB was involved with this...

Wow now that is a possibly obscure reference even for Fark.


You should park that kind of talk.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For people who purport to love animals they're always so shockingly cruel to them.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: cretinbob: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

No. They have no wild survival instincts.

Like a dog abondoned in the woods, they have survival and hunting instincts, they just never had to use them before.

Imo most will probably be captured, if not first killed by people or other animals, but 10,000 is a pretty big group...there just might be a few tough enough to make it. We'll see


That should be a great Disney documentary narrated by an extra folksy Fess Parker
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: "So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away, said Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach."

Well, that's a lovely mental image as we approach the lunch hour.


I know, now I want biscuits and gravy too
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

No. They have no wild survival instincts.


Domesticated dogs have no wild survival instinct, but some do go feral and survive for awhile.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Open up, you minks"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.


Mink are tough, fierce little farkers. Underestimate them at you peril.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/marauding-minks/
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
interesting video on a modern mink farm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKpaFoJPDSA
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Yup. Even if only .5% of them are tough and intelligent enough to evade capture and make it in the wild, that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)


They aren't going to survive.  The local wild mink are well established as this is well within their range.  Winter is coming and there are no nesting spots for newcomers.

/got a wild mink living on our property in upstate NY
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.


Yep. That's not how nature works. These animals (that weren't run over) are now tube shaped meat snacks in a luxurious wrapper for actual wildlife.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Yup. Even if only .5% of them are tough and intelligent enough to evade capture and make it in the wild, that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)


it likely isn't but I badly want it to be a "slink" of mink.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: cretinbob: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

No. They have no wild survival instincts.

Like a dog abondoned in the woods, they have survival and hunting instincts, they just never had to use them before.

Imo most will probably be captured, if not first killed by people or other animals, but 10,000 is a pretty big group...there just might be a few tough enough to make it. We'll see


The area will have feral mink for years. They'll be reproducing, eating garbage and ending up in people's backyards.

I am absolutely not a fan of mink farms...mink coats and products are a bad idea. I would like to see a law against it.

However, this was not the best way to handle the situation. It's really bad publicity for animal rights and also dangerous in general. A better strategy has long been to publicize inhumane conditions and try to get "regular people" on board with the idea that animals are not property.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.


and next you'll tell us PETA puts down strays.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

. . .  that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)


fun fact - a group of minks is called a company.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farmed animals can do well in the wild, just ask Hawaii.  Once domesticated chickens and pigs are doing just fine.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the ultimate in presumptive anthropomorphism to presume you know what is in a mink's or cow's or any animal's mind or that it wants something like "to be free" because you look at it and that's what you want for it.

It has thoughts and wants and needs that are nothing like yours. It is absolutely asinine of anyone to think they have any idea what a farmed mink actually wants. For all they know it may absolutely love the comfy shelter, ample food & water, great healthcare & unlimited procreation opportunities of a mink farming operation.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Farmed animals can do well in the wild, just ask Hawaii.  Once domesticated chickens and pigs are doing just fine.


we'd ask the 100 species of extinct birds that were endemic but... extinct
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: DeathByGeekSquad: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

Take the hippie blinders off for a moment and attempt to acknowledge that the supposedly cunning plan was not thought through.

Yep. That's not how nature works. These animals (that weren't run over) are now tube shaped meat snacks in a luxurious wrapper for actual wildlife.


Sounds like they have a habit of eating local wildlife, and each other.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the mink by absolutely destroying the local ecosystem and killing off small fauna.

Brilliant plan there ol chaps.

But the pictures coming out - it's at least been informally declared open season on them and it shows.  Buddy of mine sent me a couple pictures with what looks like about 50 of them lined up, said he shot them all off of his chicken coup over a day.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, this isn't helping. Those mink are dead either way, but this way many will starve. On the other, fark mink farms. Fark every single person involved in them. Ban it and bankrupt them.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


Doubt it.  They don't know how to forage, how to survive without the assistance of the farmer.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Wanted for questioning
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.

No. They have no wild survival instincts.


They have better wild instincts than they have slaughterhouse survival instincts.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Slypork: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: UberDave: I bet the KGB was involved with this...

Wow now that is a possibly obscure reference even for Fark.

You should park that kind of talk.


I need one a them hats, tho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patrick767: On the one hand, this isn't helping. Those mink are dead either way, but this way many will starve. On the other, fark mink farms. Fark every single person involved in them. Ban it and bankrupt them.


I have to agree. Mink farms sound like puppy mills, but more horrifying.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the unlikely event that some of them do survive, introducing an invasive carnivore into the environment is a really stupid idea.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

Maybe, but 10,000 might be enough to establish a wild population in the area.


There already IS a wild population of mink in the area.  This is in the normal mink habitat.  All these extra mink that don't know how to hunt or have any space for a nest (since they are taken by the pre-existing mink) are going to die.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mink are farkin assholes. They're adorable, but they will murder your backyard fish or chickens... And native birds and other wildlife. Luckily winter is coming, or they'd wreck havoc.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

. . .  that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)

fun fact - a group of minks is called a company.


it's not called a coat?

/ducks
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

. . .  that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)

fun fact - a group of minks is called a company.


I could have sworn it was called a coat.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mekkab: FirstDennis: RecoveringLibertarian: stuhayes2010: ArkPanda: Most of them will be dead in 24 hours.

. . .  that's still 50 that could start a pack(or whatever you call a group of minks)

fun fact - a group of minks is called a company.

it's not called a coat?

/ducks


tiny fist, etc
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.