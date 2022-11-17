 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russian-backed group found guilty of 298 murders 2014. subby is glad that Russia was swiftly rebuked and sanctioned in the immediate aftermath, and the Kremlin learned not to get militarily involved in other countries   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Xai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The reason they are saying 'russian backed' is it's a technicality that people like Moscow-born FSB agent Igor Girkin 'quit' they job and 'renounced' their russian citizenship, went to ukraine where they were promptly supplied by the russian military, then miraculously was given citizenship again when he got back.

But we all know the truth.
 
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Actually, they got involved in Ukraine.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are we ANGH'ing Russia now?
 
philodough
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Be my guest already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm down with grammertical errors and mispelled headlines.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Are we ANGH'ing Russia now?


Association Nationale des Gastroentérologues des Hôpitaux Généraux?
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, eight years later.
Guess there will really be hell to pay in 2030 or so
 
