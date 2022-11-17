 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   WWII veteran discovers he's been living with a bullet stuck in his neck for 77 Years. Shocked to say the least   (odditycentral.com) divider line
28
    More: Weird, World War II, 95-year-old, Chinese army, war veteran, World War, 95-year-old man, man's neck, foreign object  
•       •       •

939 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now he knows why he has such a pain in the neck.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By Spooky on November 16th, 2022

Umm, ok, sure thing.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where I left that!
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million to one shot Doc?

Also, get off his lawn.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At his age, I'd say leave it alone too.  It hasn't caused a problem in 77 years,
but you can bet if they removed it, it would cause problems.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One might say, shell shocked.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the obsession with removing the bullet. Stop the bleeding first, then see if it's doing harm where it is.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking lag on this Call of Duty server, man...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.
Oops, dart in your neck.
Youtube IeeeOYDlAvY
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I never understood the obsession with removing the bullet. Stop the bleeding first, then see if it's doing harm where it is.


Bearing in mind that it's probably a large chunk of lead? ...yeah, look at the situation first, but...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness he didn't get an MRI.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a neighbor who was ground crew in England when the airbase was attacked by Germans, and took some shrapnel to the neck.  Lived with it for the rest of his life (60+ years).
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I never understood the obsession with removing the bullet. Stop the bleeding first, then see if it's doing harm where it is.


Lead poisoning, and/or the object moves around doing more damage. But after 77 years it's not an issue.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Thank goodness he didn't get an MRI.


It would have removed it quickly though. I'm sure that scenario must have been on Greys Anatomy, House, Chicago Med, ER or St. Elsewhere by now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least TFA didn't bury the lead.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... knocking out for of his teeth ..."

And that where which when who?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When the vet took an x-ray of our kitty, they saw a pellet gun pellet embedded in its shoulder. But, as already mentioned, no need to remove it.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was so shocking that he was at a loss for teeth.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So doesn't travel by plane?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

coldcuts: So doesn't travel by plane?


Hell no. He takes the bullet train.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Thank goodness he didn't get an MRI.


I'll take "things that don't react to magnetic fields" for $400, Alex.

Yes, paramagnetism is a thing, but if you're playing with that kind of field intensity, you have other problems. Like why is your haemoglobin trying to exit stage left. Lead isn't going to rip you a new one in an MRI. Neither are the common jacket metals. For that matter, the typical penetrator metals from sabot (aka, SLAP) rounds tend to be pretty inert in a magnetic field, assuming you manage to convince a SLAP round to actually stop in your body.

You ever tried to pick up tungsten with a magnet? Hint: no workie. Try it with lead. Now try it with a jacketed bullet. You seeing a pattern?

You know why they don't like jewellery? Alloying metals. You Americans like shiatty 10 and 14 carat gold, and that utter shash might have a trace of ferrous metals in it. Silver is worse. Not because silver itself reacts, but the things they put in it to keep it from tarnishing can be an issue.

Read a book or two, would you? I know the Yankee education system is shiat, but DO try to be an exception, if you please.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His health insurance probably ruled it cosmetic and therefore not covered, so his doctor just ignored it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Edgelording over magnetism is a new one to me.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Tom-Servo: Thank goodness he didn't get an MRI.

I'll take "things that don't react to magnetic fields" for $400, Alex.

Yes, paramagnetism is a thing, but if you're playing with that kind of field intensity, you have other problems. Like why is your haemoglobin trying to exit stage left. Lead isn't going to rip you a new one in an MRI. Neither are the common jacket metals. For that matter, the typical penetrator metals from sabot (aka, SLAP) rounds tend to be pretty inert in a magnetic field, assuming you manage to convince a SLAP round to actually stop in your body.

You ever tried to pick up tungsten with a magnet? Hint: no workie. Try it with lead. Now try it with a jacketed bullet. You seeing a pattern?

You know why they don't like jewellery? Alloying metals. You Americans like shiatty 10 and 14 carat gold, and that utter shash might have a trace of ferrous metals in it. Silver is worse. Not because silver itself reacts, but the things they put in it to keep it from tarnishing can be an issue.

Read a book or two, would you? I know the Yankee education system is shiat, but DO try to be an exception, if you please.


I bet your farts smell like lilacs.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
95-year-old Chinese war veteran...

After suffering a fall from the balcony of his house in Shandong, China, Zhao He didn't report any symptoms to his worried family.

Zhao himself estimates that the bullet had been in his neck since 1944, when he was hiat by a bullet while crossing a river. The bullet allegedly went in through the left side of the nose, perforating his upper jaw and knocking out for of his teeth before becoming lodged in his neck. This is just his hunch, though.

Ok, I'm seeing a pattern here. This guy can only be killed by cutting off his head, and then be ready for the lightning show afterwards.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I never understood the obsession with removing the bullet. Stop the bleeding first, then see if it's doing harm where it is.


because it hurts????
 
Yawp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was good friends with my great uncle and he had to go in to get surgery on a 9mm bullet he had in his leg. He got it in France. He turned a corner and walked right up to a German soldier. The German drew his Luger and my uncle took his BAR off his shoulder. The German fired hitting him in the leg and my uncle killed him then with the BAR.
He showed me the X-rays that were taken before the bullet and some shrapnel were removed (he was wounded later on by German artillery). The bullet and shrapnel were moving around in his leg and pressing against a nerve. He still had shrapnel in him when he died.
He was a soft spoken, friendly, wonderful guy and a fierce fighter, he got a silver and bronze star both with V for Valor and three purple hearts.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: 95-year-old Chinese war veteran...

After suffering a fall from the balcony of his house in Shandong, China, Zhao He didn't report any symptoms to his worried family.

Zhao himself estimates that the bullet had been in his neck since 1944, when he was hiat by a bullet while crossing a river. The bullet allegedly went in through the left side of the nose, perforating his upper jaw and knocking out for of his teeth before becoming lodged in his neck. This is just his hunch, though.

Ok, I'm seeing a pattern here. This guy can only be killed by cutting off his head, and then be ready for the lightning show afterwards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.