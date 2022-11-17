 Skip to content
(Orlando Weekly)   Drew seen packing his bags for Florida   (orlandoweekly.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's not enough alcohol in Florida to convince me to move there.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A lot of people seem to be moving to Florida.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Walmart should have a bar. For the lulz. Open all night.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Lowes Foods here in NC have had wine/beer tasting bars in the stores for a few years now.   You can get a sample for free or buy a full glass.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Publix intoxication?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's weird...I just got back from FL and the Publix I shopped at (Merritt Island) didn't even sell liquor, only beer and wine.
They're stretching the rationale (in FL it seems to be "we don't want kids to see liquor") behind dry/blue laws awful thin at this point; they might as well get rid of them.

/not holding my breath for religious dogmatics to see the flaws in their logic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We've got bars inside of some of our grocery stores in VA.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't intend to be drunk in Publix.  They threw me into Publix.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rdnjr1234: There's not enough alcohol in Florida to convince me to move there.


Spread the word, please.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One thing this country doesn't have is a lack of places to buy alcohol. Unless you live on one of those counties. If so, I have no pity on you.
 
argylez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wegmans used to have the Pub, which was awesome.  The wifey and I would get some apps, a few beers and then go shopping.

/it's probably better for our waistline they closed
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This seems, weird...

I go to the store to shop. I go to the bar for beers. So what does Publix have that my grocery stores don't? Do people go and hang out there, or is this what they are trying to get people to do? I mean, a cool store might be worth hanging out in, so this could be interesting...
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will the bar-tender have to smile at you within 10 feet and greet you within 3 feet?

Will there be a lovely "Publix"-markup on stuff just like the rest of the store?

Are there going to be BoGos?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: That's weird...I just got back from FL and the Publix I shopped at (Merritt Island) didn't even sell liquor, only beer and wine.
They're stretching the rationale (in FL it seems to be "we don't want kids to see liquor") behind dry/blue laws awful thin at this point; they might as well get rid of them.

/not holding my breath for religious dogmatics to see the flaws in their logic.


Yeah, liquor on supermarket shelves isn't as common in the South as you may think.  I was shocked when I saw it in Missouri.   Many Publix locations do have a liquor store attached to them, but they're separate entities with a different operating schedule.

At least in Florida they're allowed to sell liquor and beer/wine under the same roof.  In South Carolina, liquor stores have to have different entrances and setups because the legal hours of liquor sales are different (and you cannot buy liquor at all on a Sunday).

Also, Orlando had a great drinking grocery store already when they had Lucky's, but somehow that chain just got screwed up and died.  I don't really want to spend extra time in a Publix drinking a beer (okay, maybe one of the fancier locations like in Winter Park or Doc Phillips).
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Piggly Wiggly has a liquor department still, right?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: Are there going to be BoGos?


Florida BOGOs suck because you have to buy two.  In other states, you can buy one for half price.  Not really a problem for non-perishables, mind you.
 
