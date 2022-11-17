 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBT Mishawaka)   Suddenly, lumber   (wsbt.com) divider line
59
    More: Scary, Plywood flies, Driver visibility, PHOTOS, driver's windshield  
•       •       •

1238 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

driver is now gonna have to work on Sat.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not exactly "plywood".
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn high beams...

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "plywood".


Its composite or "Beaver" board,
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
' (for the last post)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "plywood".


They done got hit with the clue by four.

Absolutely terrifying when seeing folks flying down the road with unsecured lumber or building materials >.>
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Damn high beams...

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "plywood".

Its composite or "Beaver" board,


It's something wrapped in carpet.
Maybe part of a cat tower or something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh crap, it's Final Destination 2!!!!!!
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A leaf on the wind...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was on a motorcycle and the pickup in front of me lost a goddamn couch at 65mph. (Not strapped of course)

I swerved and barely cleared it, but it was sofa king exciting seeing a couch come tumbling randomly down the road at me.

Farkers never stopped and seemed perplexed by why I was yelling at them.

/and possibly a little finger action
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.gifer.com image 276x363] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not gonna lie- I achieved air between me and the seat of my chair.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they weren't board.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

treesloth: A leaf on the wind...


TOO SOON!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening.

So, it hit smack dab in her Saturday afternoon? That's gonna smart.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and BTW, this occurred in Madera, CA.  "Madera" is Spanish for "wood".  This is obviously a city outreach program-- "Welcome to the City of Wood.  Here, have some wood!"  This tested much better than their other "Here have some wood!" program...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TypoFlyspray: Damn high beams...

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "plywood".

Its composite or "Beaver" board,

It's something wrapped in carpet.
Maybe part of a cat tower or something

[Fark user image 564x662]


In that case, 1) it's certainly composite and 2) Scratch one windshield.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gleeman: treesloth: A leaf on the wind...

TOO SOON!


Yeah, probably.  I had something like that in high school... We were talking about Joan of Arc.  Some guy in the class tries to be funny and asked the teacher, "Was Joan of Arc hot?"  I said, "Yes, briefly".  Apparently it was too soon for that, too.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: That's not exactly "plywood".


Disoriented strand board?
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I was on a motorcycle and the pickup in front of me lost a goddamn couch at 65mph. (Not strapped of course)

I swerved and barely cleared it, but it was sofa king exciting seeing a couch come tumbling randomly down the road at me.

Farkers never stopped and seemed perplexed by why I was yelling at them.

/and possibly a little finger action


That's why I always throw a bungee cord over my loads - sometimes even two!  Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere" and proceed to drive as fast as I can without my unbalanced tire coming too loose.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eKonk: That's why I always throw a bungee cord over my loads - sometimes even two!  Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere" and proceed to drive as fast as I can without my unbalanced tire coming too loose.


Do you hook the bungee cords to anything?  Cuz that's what the little J-shaped things on the end are for.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hugram: Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.


No it's not.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just need brick, sheep, and wheat and you'll have a new settlement.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eKonk: MythDragon: I was on a motorcycle and the pickup in front of me lost a goddamn couch at 65mph. (Not strapped of course)

I swerved and barely cleared it, but it was sofa king exciting seeing a couch come tumbling randomly down the road at me.

Farkers never stopped and seemed perplexed by why I was yelling at them.

/and possibly a little finger action

That's why I always throw a bungee cord over my loads - sometimes even two!  Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere" and proceed to drive as fast as I can without my unbalanced tire coming too loose.


You're doing it wrong.

The verbal component of the spell is "That ain't goin' nowhere."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 203x249]


I see your plywood ad and raise you with this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x630]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

treesloth: A leaf on the wind...


Serenity (6/10) Movie CLIP - A Leaf on the Wind (2006) HD
Youtube BnnCQlp2msk
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eKonk: Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere"


If you're male, this is not just a good idea; it's the law!

/ I keep enough rope in my truck to tie down just about anything Mrs. Flyspray gets free from the neighbors.
 
lithven
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About 20 years ago I was driving down a freeway at about 60 mph behind a flatbed truck with a stack of plywood on it. The next thing I knew the top sheet lifted off and must have flown 20 feet in the air. I accelerated and managed to drive under it as the people behind me slammed on their brakes. Amazingly it didn't hit anyone or cause an accident. I don't think the driver of the truck it came off of even realized he'd lost a sheet.

/csb
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 203x249]

I see your plywood ad and raise you with this...

[Fark user image 610x777]


Whatever you do, do NOT drop it in Jack's Mom's Lap.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TypoFlyspray:

Its composite or "Beaver" board,

Naw, it was aiming way to high to be beaver board.

That was breast board that missed her.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Unda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

treesloth: hugram: Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.

No it's not.


https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/madera#Spanish
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [i.imgur.com image 720x720]


That'll hold.
"Uh hey, Wayne, what's the tarp for, then?"
Dunno. Throw it in the back, we gotta go.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lithven: About 20 years ago I was driving down a freeway at about 60 mph behind a flatbed truck with a stack of plywood on it. The next thing I knew the top sheet lifted off and must have flown 20 feet in the air. I accelerated and managed to drive under it as the people behind me slammed on their brakes. Amazingly it didn't hit anyone or cause an accident. I don't think the driver of the truck it came off of even realized he'd lost a sheet.

/csb


Sounds like the guy behind you also lost a sheet.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Little Shop of Horrors - Suddenly Seymour
Youtube mkMtq8qarnY
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As long as we're telling stories about things falling off moving vehicles, I was getting into my car one time. I'm on a corner, parked on the side street. Look up and there's a guy towing a boat coming out of the opposite side street. As he turns, the propeller falls off and starts bouncing around in the middle of the street. Meanwhile, the car coming up the main road honks a couple times and starts flashing his light but the boat tower keeps going. Car stops, guy gets out and moves the thing, then sees me laughing and shouts over "I tried to tell him".

Bet that sucked when he reached the water.

/csb
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
themidnightalliance.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of those extra long metal construction ladders fell off the truck in front of me on the highway, years ago. I was in a Mazda Miata at the time (don't ask lol, secondary fun car not primary one), and managed to swerve and miss it, but was very scary. Was in the ballpark of 70 mph.

The Miata was race prepped and lowered, so there was not going to be a "running it over" it was gonna be the complete destruction of the vehicle lol and possible major injury.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unda: treesloth: hugram: Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.

No it's not.

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/madera#Spanish


Ya... was not sure if treesloth was kidding or not. Since I was born in a country where the native language is Spanish, I know what 'madera' means.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow! Now she's going to have a baby that can travel through time!

/ This is a reference to the novel,The Time Traveler's Wife, which is not obscure at all.
// I can't decide if the previous phrase is sarcasm or not.
/// Schroedinger's Sarcasm?
 
groverpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Come on! "Unexpected wood" was right there.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did the truck have a "get out of jail free" sign attached to the back?  You know, the Stay Back 200 ft, NOT responsible for broken windshields!  If so, and the lady didn't stay back 200 ft, then I guess she is SOL.

Why secure a load when you can simply put a sign on your truck!
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: Unda: treesloth: hugram: Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.

No it's not.

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/madera#Spanish

Ya... was not sure if treesloth was kidding or not. Since I was born in a country where the native language is Spanish, I know what 'madera' means.


Yes, I was kidding.  See my post right above hugram's original. :-)
 
eKonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

treesloth: eKonk: That's why I always throw a bungee cord over my loads - sometimes even two!  Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere" and proceed to drive as fast as I can without my unbalanced tire coming too loose.

Do you hook the bungee cords to anything?  Cuz that's what the little J-shaped things on the end are for.


Well yeah, I'm not stupid. They hook to each other quite nicely, that's why there's one on each end!

Madman drummers bummers: eKonk: MythDragon: I was on a motorcycle and the pickup in front of me lost a goddamn couch at 65mph. (Not strapped of course)

I swerved and barely cleared it, but it was sofa king exciting seeing a couch come tumbling randomly down the road at me.

Farkers never stopped and seemed perplexed by why I was yelling at them.

/and possibly a little finger action

That's why I always throw a bungee cord over my loads - sometimes even two!  Then I pat it reassuringly and say "That's not going anywhere" and proceed to drive as fast as I can without my unbalanced tire coming too loose.

You're doing it wrong.

The verbal component of the spell is "That ain't goin' nowhere."


Thank you, kind sir. I'm still working on my 'murican language skills (finally was able do differentiate "'murican" from "merkin").
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: Unda: treesloth: hugram: Fun fact... this happened in the city of Madera, CA.  "Madera" in Spanish means wood.

No it's not.

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/madera#Spanish

Ya... was not sure if treesloth was kidding or not. Since I was born in a country where the native language is Spanish, I know what 'madera' means.


I think they meant that it's not a fun fact...

/I barely speak English on a good day though, so who the hell knows.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.