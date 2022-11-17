 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Everything's bigger in Texas, including the gals in the carpool lane   (msn.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Catalytic converter, Pregnancy, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, Identity document, Funeral home, Funeral, driver's licenses  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 9:46 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Special Needs State
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long have you been pregnant, mam? Oh about 20 minutes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man, I would plan on carrying a positive pregnancy test in my car's center console.  "See officer?"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: As a man, I would plan on carrying a positive pregnancy test in my car's center console.  "See officer?"


I wonder if this silly Texas law would violate equal protection as defined by the Constitution.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, is one of the Texas Legislature's leading anti-abortionists. This week, he introduced House Bill 521 for the 2023 legislative session.

This is my local state rep. He's an idiot. During his first legislative session he tried to eliminate state funding for palliative care because he thought it was death panels.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Marcus Aurelius: As a man, I would plan on carrying a positive pregnancy test in my car's center console.  "See officer?"

I wonder if this silly Texas law would violate equal protection as defined by the Constitution.


Men can get pregnant now, so no.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now the cops will have to start carrying sonogram machines in their cars in order for the driver to prove it?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oppressing women vs lowered revenue, such a conundrum!
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everything's stupider in Texas.
 
Blackstone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a trap. If the bill passes, then Texas law would recognize a fetus as a distinct individual, thus strengthening the argument for a total ban on abortion, provide the ability to punish mothers for their lifestyle choices that might harm a fetus, etc etc
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: As a man, I would plan on carrying a positive pregnancy test in my car's center console.  "See officer?"


Yeah, except Texas is probably going to make being trans illegal. Then they will deport you to New Mexico or something.

You'd be better off, really.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Now the cops will have to start carrying sonogram machines in their cars in order for the driver to prove it?


"Oh no- not another breathalyzer."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brandy Bottone of Plano, the pregnant mom who told police that she should not get a ticket for driving solo in a high-occupancy lane? She explained that her fetus, under Texas' abortion law, should be considered a second passenger.

OK, Brandy. We'll consider your unborn crotchfruit a second passenger in your car.
But that freeloading fetus of yours is going to have to start paying its way everywhere else, then.

Go to a movie theater? Fetus pays for a ticket.
Eating at a buffet? Pay the children's rate.
Going to a nightclub? Fetus pays the cover charge.
Going golfing? You get the idea.

/Fark off
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: As a man, I would plan on carrying a positive pregnancy test in my car's center console.  "See officer?"


Then hand it to him piss end first.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Blackstone: ...punish mothers for their lifestyle choices that might harm a fetus, etc etc


Like being a republican?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does the fetus need a special seatbelt or something?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can see where this is headed.

Step 1: Get Pregnant
Step 2: Put life insurance on fetus
Step 3: Miscarry
Step 4: Collect $$$.
Step 5: Repeat again and again.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Nick Nostril: Now the cops will have to start carrying sonogram machines in their cars in order for the driver to prove it?

"Oh no- not another breathalyzer."


If you are lucky it is a breathalyzer first and an ultrasound wand second.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The idea behind an HOV lane is that by using one car to move multiple passengers, you're keeping additional cars off of the highway.

Are they also making it legal for a fetus to drive?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sperm is also potential life, so I qualify too!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Brandy Bottone of Plano, the pregnant mom who told police that she should not get a ticket for driving solo in a high-occupancy lane? She explained that her fetus, under Texas' abortion law, should be considered a second passenger.

OK, Brandy. We'll consider your unborn crotchfruit a second passenger in your car.
But that freeloading fetus of yours is going to have to start paying its way everywhere else, then.

Go to a movie theater? Fetus pays for a ticket.
Eating at a buffet? Pay the children's rate.
Going to a nightclub? Fetus pays the cover charge.
Going golfing? You get the idea.

/Fark off


IDK, but Brandy sounds like she was trolling her way out of a ticket
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We like to say the cruelty is the point.

But really, the power is the point. The power to enforce their will.

And the more power, the more absurd. Absurdity proves that their in control.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think cats and dogs should be considered people too.

/just get rid of carpool lanes
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 great move for the environment to finally get fetuses out of their own vehicles and share iwith someone else
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: We like to say the cruelty is the point.

But really, the power is the point. The power to enforce their will.

And the more power, the more absurd. Absurdity proves that their in control.


*they're

Can't blame Samsung for that one
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The idea behind an HOV lane is that by using one car to move multiple passengers, you're keeping additional cars off of the highway.

Are they also making it legal for a fetus to drive?


To be fair on that one, you do get to use the HOV lane if your passenger is a baby in the back seat.

I am not suggesting in any way that this bill is anything other than asinine. It's obviously not about HOV lanes. It's taking steps towards establishing fetal personhood under the law.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If mom commits a crime will fetus now be an accessory? Straight to jail at birth?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Erma Gerdd: Nick Nostril: Now the cops will have to start carrying sonogram machines in their cars in order for the driver to prove it?

"Oh no- not another breathalyzer."

If you are lucky it is a breathalyzer first and an ultrasound wand second.


cimg6.ibsrv.netView Full Size


No, wait, this one goes in your mouth...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: HotWingConspiracy: The idea behind an HOV lane is that by using one car to move multiple passengers, you're keeping additional cars off of the highway.

Are they also making it legal for a fetus to drive?

To be fair on that one, you do get to use the HOV lane if your passenger is a baby in the back seat.

I am not suggesting in any way that this bill is anything other than asinine. It's obviously not about HOV lanes. It's taking steps towards establishing fetal personhood under the law.


Fetuses will finally be equal to corporations
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lady in car: "But Officer, I am pregnant so I can use the car pool lane!"
Police Officer: "OK. Then here are tickets for an un-belted minor. Lack of baby car seat. Child endangerment. CPS will be called too. You call yourself a Mother?"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shostie: State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, is one of the Texas Legislature's leading anti-abortionists. This week, he introduced House Bill 521 for the 2023 legislative session.

This is my local state rep. He's an idiot. During his first legislative session he tried to eliminate state funding for palliative care because he thought it was death panels.


Yes.  And that's one of the most horribly gerrymandered districts in the state.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shostie: State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, is one of the Texas Legislature's leading anti-abortionists. This week, he introduced House Bill 521 for the 2023 legislative session.

This is my local state rep. He's an idiot. During his first legislative session he tried to eliminate state funding for palliative care because he thought it was death panels.


Well yes, clearly he is an idiot. This action shouldn't be protested though, because he is an idiot the number of unintended consequences is very high.

Once Texas starts passing or amending laws to recognize a fetus as a person beyond just preventing abortion there are so many places this will work against them. Child care costs, State WIC/Food Stamp eligibility, Parental child support eligibility, honestly a huge list of things anti-abortion politicians are also against.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Texas, if fetuses are people, you should have no problem executing some of them now and again.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.