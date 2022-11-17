 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   There's a national Adderall shortage, which could explain recent activity on the Politics tab   (cnn.com) divider line
64
    More: Murica, Pharmacology, Prescription drug, Food and Drug Administration, Medical prescription, Pharmacy, Off-label use, Pharmaceutical drug, shortage of the drug Adderall  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the person in charge of keeping an eye on the adderal stockpile would be paying better attention and given everyone a heads up earlier.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How were they not stocking up before Trump's announcement... they should have known there'd be a spike in demand
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so f*cking sick of hearing about this. If you want to fix it, have Congress tell the DEA to increase the maximums so the companies produce more... or have the prescribers stop giving it to everyone for everything.

There's no shortage of the drug... there's a complete breakdown on the supply allowed by the DEA the providers writing the prescriptions. Supply to the manufacturers and supply allowed to each pharmacy called "monthly maximums based upon historical usage" Those are dictated by the pharmaceutical delivery companies like McKesson/Amerisource Bergan and Cardinal.

They keep mentioning something about labor shortages at Teva or whatever... there are other companies that make it and I've had no trouble purchasing it for my pharmacy and I go through more than just about anyone in my entire state.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size

No Adderall?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtracterall
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm so f*cking sick of hearing about this. If you want to fix it, have Congress tell the DEA to increase the maximums so the companies produce more... or have the prescribers stop giving it to everyone for everything.

There's no shortage of the drug... there's a complete breakdown on the supply allowed by the DEA the providers writing the prescriptions. Supply to the manufacturers and supply allowed to each pharmacy called "monthly maximums based upon historical usage" Those are dictated by the pharmaceutical delivery companies like McKesson/Amerisource Bergan and Cardinal.

They keep mentioning something about labor shortages at Teva or whatever... there are other companies that make it and I've had no trouble purchasing it for my pharmacy and I go through more than just about anyone in my entire state.


This and get me some damn opium.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I don't think so. The posts in the politics tab indicate something stronger than Adderall.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still plenty of meth.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would also help if parents would stop looking for a pill as a solution to their shiatty parenting. Not saying "all".
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm so f*cking sick of hearing about this. If you want to fix it, have Congress tell the DEA to increase the maximums so the companies produce more... or have the prescribers stop giving it to everyone for everything.

There's no shortage of the drug... there's a complete breakdown on the supply allowed by the DEA the providers writing the prescriptions. Supply to the manufacturers and supply allowed to each pharmacy called "monthly maximums based upon historical usage" Those are dictated by the pharmaceutical delivery companies like McKesson/Amerisource Bergan and Cardinal.

They keep mentioning something about labor shortages at Teva or whatever... there are other companies that make it and I've had no trouble purchasing it for my pharmacy and I go through more than just about anyone in my entire state.


Says the guy who just ran out of Adderall.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna know just how many people get legal meth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took it once and found it to be really unpleasant. It could be that I watched Beyond The Black Rainbow while dosed. Either way, not for me.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Subtracterall


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was off it for 6 months after having been on it for 20 years. Finally, out of desperation, I started taking it again on Monday this week. I feel like myself for the first time in 6 months. One of the reasons I went off it was because it was getting hard to get because insurance kept lowering the amount I could get, despite the doctor's notes and diagnosis information. I finally agreed to a 1/4 dose of what I had been taking. Now I get to deal with this shit. Adderall literally saved my life and my marriage. But having to live my life 30 days at a time (you can't get more than 30 days prescription at a time, and there are no refills, so you have to request a refill every month) sucks.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 501x302]


Yup.  He's hoarding it all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no desire to even try it. My kids took it for a while to help study some major college exams. I prefer a more mellow high myself. I don't like being all jittery and whatnot. I remember taking RJ48's in middle school and I swear I could feel my hair growing.

No thanks. just pass the bong. That's all I need.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adderall shortage

Well yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I was off it for 6 months after having been on it for 20 years. Finally, out of desperation, I started taking it again on Monday this week. I feel like myself for the first time in 6 months. One of the reasons I went off it was because it was getting hard to get because insurance kept lowering the amount I could get, despite the doctor's notes and diagnosis information. I finally agreed to a 1/4 dose of what I had been taking. Now I get to deal with this shiat. Adderall literally saved my life and my marriage. But having to live my life 30 days at a time (you can't get more than 30 days prescription at a time, and there are no refills, so you have to request a refill every month) sucks.


This is why I've been unmedicated for 10 years even though my doc is cool and will write me for the cheapest generic dexy. I can afford the meds, but I can't afford a Newport Beach psychiatrist visit once a month.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I was off it for 6 months after having been on it for 20 years. Finally, out of desperation, I started taking it again on Monday this week. I feel like myself for the first time in 6 months. One of the reasons I went off it was because it was getting hard to get because insurance kept lowering the amount I could get, despite the doctor's notes and diagnosis information. I finally agreed to a 1/4 dose of what I had been taking. Now I get to deal with this shiat. Adderall literally saved my life and my marriage. But having to live my life 30 days at a time (you can't get more than 30 days prescription at a time, and there are no refills, so you have to request a refill every month) sucks.


And you have to carry in a paper prescription from the doctor to the pharmacy....no having the doctor "call it in".

At least it was like that when my son was taking it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: It would also help if parents would stop looking for a pill as a solution to their shiatty parenting. Not saying "all".


Mothers too

The Rolling Stones - Mother's Little Helper
Youtube h-ahSGQ0CcA
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: It would also help if parents would stop looking for a pill as a solution to their shiatty parenting. Not saying "all".


Right, and those shiatty parents who give their diabetic kids insulin rather than fix their diet, or the shiatty parents who get glasses for their kids instead of insisting the squint, or the shiatty parents who report abusers to the police instead of telling their kids that Uncle Joey's special touch means he lives them most.

ADHD is an actual neurological disorder with severe developmental, social, and emotional consequences if left untreated. Fifty percent of undiagnosed adults with ADHD self-medicate with nicotine, caffeine, and other more dangerous unregulated stimulants in a desperate quest to get enough dopamine to function. The fact that you lack both knowledge and empathy is not an excuse for the ableist garbage you posted.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.


I WANT THE ORANGE CAPSULE ONLY BECAUSE THAT ONE HAS ALL THE MAGIC!!!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.


They can't substitute, AND most pharmacies won't tell you what they have in stock, it's like a farking guessing game. I always try and get the cheapest generic because no insurance, but it involves a bunch of back and forth nonsense usually.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm so f*cking sick of hearing about this. If you want to fix it, have Congress tell the DEA to increase the maximums so the companies produce more... or have the prescribers stop giving it to everyone for everything.

There's no shortage of the drug... there's a complete breakdown on the supply allowed by the DEA the providers writing the prescriptions. Supply to the manufacturers and supply allowed to each pharmacy called "monthly maximums based upon historical usage" Those are dictated by the pharmaceutical delivery companies like McKesson/Amerisource Bergan and Cardinal.

They keep mentioning something about labor shortages at Teva or whatever... there are other companies that make it and I've had no trouble purchasing it for my pharmacy and I go through more than just about anyone in my entire state.


When it actually shows up on the retail end, we tend to blow through it in a few days.  A doctor called and asked why we didn't have any adderall, and my boss told him it's because everyone is on adderall.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TL;DR
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.


First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.


Not really.

The generics are pretty much dried up.  Brand Adderall XR is preferred by some insurances, and in short supply.  Generic Concerta hasn't been available for a few weeks, and we're regularly running out of Vyvanse before the next shipment comes in.

Same thing happened 5-6 years ago with atenolol.  It was on backorder nationwide, so every doctor switch their patients to metoprolol, leading to a sudden spike in demand and shortage of the alternative.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.


A stranger on the internet can't limit your access to medication.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Hey Nurse!: It would also help if parents would stop looking for a pill as a solution to their shiatty parenting. Not saying "all".

Right, and those shiatty parents who give their diabetic kids insulin rather than fix their diet, or the shiatty parents who get glasses for their kids instead of insisting the squint, or the shiatty parents who report abusers to the police instead of telling their kids that Uncle Joey's special touch means he lives them most.

ADHD is an actual neurological disorder with severe developmental, social, and emotional consequences if left untreated. Fifty percent of undiagnosed adults with ADHD self-medicate with nicotine, caffeine, and other more dangerous unregulated stimulants in a desperate quest to get enough dopamine to function. The fact that you lack both knowledge and empathy is not an excuse for the ableist garbage you posted.


I was prescribed Adderall as an adult.  If I had it as a kid, I would have been much better off.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In other news, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter just laid off five figures' worth of folks likely to (ab)use it, so that should help, right?
 
bambi121899
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Really glad Adderall didn't work out for my son. Now he's on Strattera, which seems to be working? It has to build up over time before you see the full effects. *crossing fingers*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Brand Adderall XR is preferred by some insurances


Another aspect people have no f*cking clue about.

Sometimes insurance will only approve a certain NDC. This whole story has like 15 parts to it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was on Ritalin as a kid and now I'm on a ssri which if I miss I feel like absolute shiat so I feel ya if this shiat is hurting you.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Problems in the legal meth trade?
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She has been taking Teva's version of Adderall for over seven years for ADHD and was surprised to find in August that her pharmacy had given her a different brand without telling her, because it was all they had.
However, the new brand was not a good fit. "I was getting sick and throwing up every day I took it," she said.

Doctors and pharmacists refuse to acknowledge that drugs made by different manufacturers don't all work the same or as effectively.   I guess because it doesn't really matter to them.  They prescribed and dispensed the thing, what more do you want.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

I WANT THE ORANGE CAPSULE ONLY BECAUSE THAT ONE HAS ALL THE MAGIC!!!


In that I can't remember to take a second dose on the pink pill, the white pill makes me nauseous and anxious to the point that I can't focus on anything, and the rainbow of other pills do jack squat for me, yeah, it's got to be the orange pill. Turns out, my nurse practitioner, the one with a doctorate in psychiatric nursing, agrees with me. So do my general practitioner and my therapist. But, hey, if you don't agree, that's all that matters.

We went through this with opiates and denied millions of people adequate pain relief because some became addicted. If someone chooses to abuse stimulants for shiats and giggles, that's on them, but I actually need it in order to live a life where my bills are paid on time, I don't live in squalor, I can work without losing my job every six months, and I'm not a danger behind the wheel. Maybe instead of punishing the people who've done nothing wrong, we should take a look at why an increasingly larger chunk of our society is desperate to blot their minds with psychoactive medications.

And maybe instead of vomiting prejudiced, bigoted shiat, you could try keeping your mouth shut until you know better.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.


So, both time released and not time released adderall are amphetamine sulphate.

Time released medicine is just the same thing, but bound up so the body processes it slower.

There is generic amphetamine sulphate, dextroamphetamine sulphate, and others.

The same molecule in a different brand of pill. I'm not suggesting switching which medicine you take. I'm suggesting a different way to get the same medicine.

Yes, I am random internet man. However, I am also ADHD medicine user from a different country. I had to go through this song and dance the last time we had a shortage up here.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.

A stranger on the internet can't limit your access to medication.


Not directly, but they can spread their ignorance and make it easier for insurance to deny the care I need and government to interfere with it.

Or did you think prejudice and bigotry have no real world effects.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: HotWingConspiracy: Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.

A stranger on the internet can't limit your access to medication.

Not directly, but they can spread their ignorance and make it easier for insurance to deny the care I need and government to interfere with it.

Or did you think prejudice and bigotry have no real world effects.


It's a pretty long walk from a fark post in a thread that will be forgotten in about 10 hours to influencing insurance executives and government leaders. Their motivations are already set and pretty clear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: They prescribed and dispensed the thing, what more do you want.


I used to work in an office building with a Doctor's office in it. Nearly every day around 11:00AM a car would roll up, a beautiful woman would get out, pull food out of car, haul it into the office and woo the doctors. She was a drug rep and that's what they do. Every day, a different woman, dressed to the hilt, bringing in catered food, selling drugs.

One of the nurses and I were talking about it and she laughed. "All these knock-out-gorgeous women coming by and handing out free food and trinkets, have no idea that the doctor here is a woman.  Now if they started sending a Tom Sellek looking guy, they might have more luck selling drugs to us.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is an out.... Squirrel!!!
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.

So, both time released and not time released adderall are amphetamine sulphate.

Time released medicine is just the same thing, but bound up so the body processes it slower.

There is generic amphetamine sulphate, dextroamphetamine sulphate, and others.

The same molecule in a different brand of pill. I'm not suggesting switching which medicine you take. I'm suggesting a different way to get the same medicine.

Yes, I am random internet man. However, I am also ADHD medicine user from a different country. I had to go through this song and dance the last time we had a shortage up here.


I work with my psyche nurse to get the most effective medication regimen for my disorder. I'm pretty sure you don't know as much as she does. You don't need to be advising anyone on their psych meds beyond "talk to your provider."
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: It would also help if parents would stop looking for a pill as a solution to their shiatty parenting. Not saying "all".


It would help a lot if you shut up about things you don't understand
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.


The generics are just as hard to find, and not all stimulants work.the same for everyone. Also, if your doctor has you cycling through different controlled substances the insurance company can get pissy
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Discordulator: There is generic amphetamine sulphate, dextroamphetamine sulphate, and others.


No, they're all on backorder.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Calamity Gin: HotWingConspiracy: Calamity Gin: Discordulator: So, Adderall is just time released amphetamine sulfate. A shortage of Adderall doesn't mean a shortage of all stimulant medications.

There are generics and alternatives that are just as effective.

First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.

A stranger on the internet can't limit your access to medication.

Not directly, but they can spread their ignorance and make it easier for insurance to deny the care I need and government to interfere with it.

Or did you think prejudice and bigotry have no real world effects.

It's a pretty long walk from a fark post in a thread that will be forgotten in about 10 hours to influencing insurance executives and government leaders. Their motivations are already set and pretty clear.


Which makes it okay for bigots to spew their vicious prejudices? We don't tolerate racism here. We've gotten significantly better at calling out misogyny. Homophobes and transphobes don't find any welcome, but it sure is okay to pretend that anyone seeking stimulant medication for a diagnosed neurological disorder is just a drug seeking junkie whose parents didn't discipline them.

You're looking for cover to justify mistreating others because of a trait they have no say in. You're deflecting and minimizing the harm done by this. Next up, I guess you'll either try reversing victim and offender ("I didn't do anything to you, so why are you attacking me?") or gaslighting ("There's nothing wrong with encouraging people to improve their focus and avoid mind-altering drugs."). Because the last thing you're going to do is stop and reconsider the views you hold so dear: that it's acceptable for a category of people to needlessly suffer so long as it isn't you.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: Discordulator: Calamity Gin: First, Adderall is not time-released. Adderall IR is time released. I can't take methylphenidate due to side effects, and the non-stimulant drugs do nothing for me. It took me five months this last go round to balance out my ADHD meds, anti-depressants, and HRT so that I can function like a well balanced human being, but I guess I should throw my life in the toilet because you think you know better than my psych nurse.

Prescription stimulants are not fungible. Brain chemistry is not an Algebra I equation. I shouldn't have to suffer the constant mental anguish of untreated or undertreated executive dysfunction because you think you know better than degrees and licensed professionals.

So, both time released and not time released adderall are amphetamine sulphate.

Time released medicine is just the same thing, but bound up so the body processes it slower.

There is generic amphetamine sulphate, dextroamphetamine sulphate, and others.

The same molecule in a different brand of pill. I'm not suggesting switching which medicine you take. I'm suggesting a different way to get the same medicine.

Yes, I am random internet man. However, I am also ADHD medicine user from a different country. I had to go through this song and dance the last time we had a shortage up here.

I work with my psyche nurse to get the most effective medication regimen for my disorder. I'm pretty sure you don't know as much as she does. You don't need to be advising anyone on their psych meds beyond "talk to your provider."


Is she the one who told you Adderall IR is time released?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.