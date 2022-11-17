 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CNN offers five crucial tips for taming tension related to traveling over the holidays. For some reason, "Don't travel during the holidays" wasn't number one   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Vasopressin, Flexion, Sitting, Water, Hormone, comically inordinate number of travel-related issues, muscle cramps, Hypothalamus  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 9:20 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, time shifting one's TV schedule is a thing. A popular thing people are just all right with.
They need to master time shifting for their holiday festivals.
Pro Tip: There are simply too many humans in play for all to celebrate at same time. Yes, it is math.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just wrapping up my holiday travel.  Mom's not thrilled.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 551x799]


*pulls suitcase out from side, causing the whole tower to collapse*

Jenga!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: Jenga!


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

snocone: Ya know, time shifting one's TV schedule is a thing. A popular thing people are just all right with.
They need to master time shifting for their holiday festivals.
Pro Tip: There are simply too many humans in play for all to celebrate at same time. Yes, it is math.


I was told there would be no math
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am driving 140 miles to see my family and it will be early in the morning before traffic. I hate being around airports during no high travel times around the holidays I would probably just be pissed the whole time and not be fun to be around when I got to where I was going.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Take off your shoes and your socks then walk around on the rug barefoot and make fists with your toes.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. Bourbon
2. Beer
3. Gin
4. Vodak
5. MJ

/ ???
 
docsigma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 1. Bourbon
2. Beer
3. Gin
4. Vodak
5. MJ

/ ???


I was sitting here trying to figure out what Michael Jackson had to do with any of this, then it suddenly occurred to me that I am an extremely unintelligent person
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fortunately my family members that we visit for the holidays live 90 miles away. We leave early in the morning and get there in time for the parade.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drink enough nonalcoholic fluids

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

docsigma: Nick Nostril: 1. Bourbon
2. Beer
3. Gin
4. Vodak
5. MJ

/ ???

I was sitting here trying to figure out what Michael Jackson had to do with any of this, then it suddenly occurred to me that I am an extremely unintelligent person


lol - you're just not a stoner.  Not that there's anything wrong with that.  With all of the food a little puff, puff pass is perfect
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nobody travels over the holidays anymore. It's too crowded.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wake up early. Get on the road. Accept the suck.

This is where us pessimists excel. If you go into thinking about the worse case scenarios, anything else is a good day.

I'm almost positive all those people who have meltdowns in public are optimists. They're always expecting more than life will give them.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.