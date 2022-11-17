 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   No, not today, not on Rex Manning Day. Er, sorry, not on Red Cup Day   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Trade union, National Labor Relations Act, Strike action, Starbucks employees, union's fundamental requests, Members of the Starbucks Workers Union, Picket line, Vice president  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rex Manning Day?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Yes, Rex Manning Day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
commonsensemedia.orgView Full Size

Who the heck is Rex Manning?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thread done, see above.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [commonsensemedia.org image 350x197]
Who the heck is Rex Manning?


Wrong record store
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that supposed to be the Grinch's hand on those cups? Because if so and intentional, someone has a sense of humor I can really respect.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, proceed to party, er I mean strike.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Is that supposed to be the Grinch's hand on those cups? Because if so and intentional, someone has a sense of humor I can really respect.


That is in fact the Grinch's hand on the union cups.  Intentionally.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Members of the Starbucks Workers Union are picketing outside more than a hundred stores across the country on what they say is the group's largest single-day strike.


100+ stores out of roughly 4 billion? o_O

I get that every movement needs to start somewhere but this seems pretty minimal.

*looks up store figures*

Okay, according to their 'About Us' PDF they have "34,000+ stores in 84 markets". They don't say how many are in the US - for the sake of discussion, let's say half are in the US.

Let's also say that "100+" means 150. 150/17000 = .88%

If we estimate 120 stores on strike and 25,000 US locations, that figure drops to .48%

They'll need to step it up a bit.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Getting in-between addicts and their fix is neither a smart nor safe move.
 
abbarach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Members of the Starbucks Workers Union are picketing outside more than a hundred stores across the country on what they say is the group's largest single-day strike.


100+ stores out of roughly 4 billion? o_O

I get that every movement needs to start somewhere but this seems pretty minimal.

*looks up store figures*

Okay, according to their 'About Us' PDF they have "34,000+ stores in 84 markets". They don't say how many are in the US - for the sake of discussion, let's say half are in the US.

Let's also say that "100+" means 150. 150/17000 = .88%

If we estimate 120 stores on strike and 25,000 US locations, that figure drops to .48%

They'll need to step it up a bit.


Considering Sbux is forcing each store to unionize individually AND is firing organizers and taking other anti-union steps, the union is doing the best they can.  And this process really only started about a year ago.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abbarach: Considering Sbux is forcing each store to unionize individually AND is firing organizers and taking other anti-union steps, the union is doing the best they can.  And this process really only started about a year ago.


Once the store successfully unionizes, Starbucks closes it
Oh and they gave a pay raise to everyone not in the union
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"What is the money doing there Lucas?"
"Uhhhh......recirculating?"
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.