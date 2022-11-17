 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Because this is America, hospitals are starting to offer patients access to no-credit payment plans and low introductory rate credit cards to pay their bills   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Murica, Loan, Debt, nonprofit hospital system's website, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, lender AccessOne, Hospital, medical bills, interest-free payment plans  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
America: "How much is your health worth to you?  Quadruple it and hand it over, we have easy financing options that may cost as little as double your quadrupled amount!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This can't possibly lead to anything bad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They still accept a fake address and name?  My nephew will take a pass on their credit card offer, laugh and demand a private room for his next OD.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being sick is illegal in the US. Just look at the fines imposed for it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. So now your medical debt, which legally can't affect your credit rating, now can because it's CC debt.

Solid plan. Go for it.
 
Mattix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carecredit has been around for a long time Dentists have been using it for years.....

Next up: Trauma Team plans.....
 
xtalman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have offered these types of things for years, this is not new.  Unfortunately it is we will give you X months with no interest to pay and then after that we add all the interest at a high credit card rate.  Most hospitals you can/use to be able to negotiate with to get a payment plan in place.  You just need to badger them to get it.
 
Fereals
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was told by many centrist that the ACA will lead towards single payer, instead of being shipped away at like it has. Who is fighting in that direction, or we just stopped talking about it for a decade or 2?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*chipped away
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fereals: I was told by many centrist that the ACA will lead towards single payer, instead of being shipped away at like it has. Who is fighting in that direction, or we just stopped talking about it for a decade or 2?

[Fark user image image 850x637]


We don't have the political will to do anything that benefits the non-owner class.
 
ssa5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
U.S. healthcare is just evil, no other way to put it. It is profit off of pain and misery. And the slobbering mass of stupidity will not allow change or improvement due to ignorance, fear, and stupidity. In the grand scheme of things the ACA was a small band aid over an amputated arm, and we can be assured that in a few years we will once again see the rallying cry for "Healthcare reform" to which the mass of slobbering stupidity will fall back on childish ideas to prevent any real form.
 
Fereals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So nice the government allows them to offer credit without the usual hurdles that come with loans.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have you guys seen the farking credit card machine that they wheel around like a goddamn EKG

You can't make this shiat up
Our country is so stupid
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are hospitals still using my tax money to pay other people's medical bills?

/just concerned that they're still making me look sympathetic
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Fereals: I was told by many centrist that the ACA will lead towards single payer, instead of being shipped away at like it has. Who is fighting in that direction, or we just stopped talking about it for a decade or 2?

[Fark user image image 850x637]

We don't have the political will to do anything that benefits the non-owner class.


I was also told that centrist had electability, to not rock the boat of investor class and little else.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Americans overwhelmingly voted for the current system again and again.
The issue with financing medical debt (and many of these patients have insurance), is that  they also give up the 7 year bankruptcy clock. You're just circling the drain at that point, and when you die expect the hospital to go after whatever remains.
My next thought is that medical loans will be converted to the same terms as student loans.  Unforgivable in bankruptcy and tied to your social security benefits.
The last bankruptcy bill was under GW Bush, it's time for a new one.  No debt tied to social security, and no protected debt in bankruptcy for wage workers.  Even student loans.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But free medical care can never work here!

-every American medical insurance provider everywhere
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.