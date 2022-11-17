 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Nothing is more American than going to a football game, eating hotdogs and running away from a shooting (with SFW video)   (wral.com) divider line
17 Comments     (+0 »)
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need more police in the stadium.

They need to arm the coaches.

They need to arm the game officials.

They need special safe rooms with trap doors built into the field so the players can hide in them until the all clear is given.

They need to have airport security type checkpoints to get within 500 yards of a school activity.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was Frank Booth.  I'm guessing it was Frank Booth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 🇺🇲🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 🇺🇲🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 🇺🇲🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 🇺🇲
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School board member Tre Britt posted on Facebook: "Prayers for the senseless situation that happened at LHS tonight at the conclusion of the PSRC middle school football championship.

Anthony Jeselnik Thoughts And Prayers - Virtue Signaling On Social Media
Youtube PTmCxbcRXs4
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: They need more police in the stadium.

They need to arm the coaches.

They need to arm the game officials.

They need special safe rooms with trap doors built into the field so the players can hide in them until the all clear is given.

They need to have airport security type checkpoints to get within 500 yards of a school activity.


Don't forget to arm the players!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they said the QB had a rifle for an arm...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: They need more police in the stadium.

They need to arm the coaches.

They need to arm the game officials.

They need special safe rooms with trap doors built into the field so the players can hide in them until the all clear is given.

They need to have airport security type checkpoints to get within 500 yards of a school activity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe there was a bitter dispute over hotdog condiments that escalated into gun violence. It's been known to happen

No, I didn't RTFA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewart Lee- America - The Best Bit
Youtube XWFCin1olfw
Stewart Lee - Braveheart - YouTube
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is more American than going to a football game, eating hotdogs and running away from a shooting

Indeed.

Maybe, juuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuust maybe, we can be a little less American in that regard? You know, going to a football game, eating hot dogs, and there doesn't have to be a shooting? Maybe we could be American at that level?

/like kids going to school...and there isn't a shooting?
//it's un-American, Second Amendment and all that, but a guy can dream right?
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article below:

"Robeson County (where Lumberton is) had the highest violent crime rate in the state with a rate of 1,190 per 100,000 people in 2020, according to an annual report released in October by the SBI. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The rate is an increase of about 35% when compared to the 767.6 rate reported in 2019."

https://www.robesonian.com/news/152804/robeson-county-again-top-in-violent-crime-rates-across-the-state
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They were just scouting for next season's fastest quarterback.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
False start.  Five yard penalty, and replay the down.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So not some idiot celebrating a touchdown?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nvmac: From the article below:

"Robeson County (where Lumberton is) had the highest violent crime rate in the state with a rate of 1,190 per 100,000 people in 2020, according to an annual report released in October by the SBI. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The rate is an increase of about 35% when compared to the 767.6 rate reported in 2019."

https://www.robesonian.com/news/152804/robeson-county-again-top-in-violent-crime-rates-across-the-state


Old fashioned country values.
It was a 41yr old woman that got shot near the stadium...I sense a case of angry Ex
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: They need more police in the stadium.

They need to arm the coaches.

They need to arm the game officials.

They need special safe rooms with trap doors built into the field so the players can hide in them until the all clear is given.

They need to have airport security type checkpoints to get within 500 yards of a school activity.


They need more prayers!!!
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dirty Harry, Bank Robbery Scene
Youtube Oqj5GS6ifqo
 
