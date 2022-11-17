 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dutch News)   Paintballs with wolves blocked by the court, probably after a copyright complaint from Kevin Costner   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Hoge Veluwe National Park, Gelderland, Judge, Paintball, Fear, Jury, DutchNews.nl team, Court  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 2:02 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't wolves becoming too tame how we got dogs?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Isn't wolves becoming too tame how we got dogs?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tasty Park Rangers would need to be within about 30 meters of a wolf, then even closer to make it feel paintballs through the fur.

Axe Balls Spray Balls, would be much more effective
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The real reason this practice was halted is because ballers complained the wolves refused to raise their paw and shout "out" or "hit" when they were tagged.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: MythDragon: Isn't wolves becoming too tame how we got dogs?

[i.imgflip.com image 500x673]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Isn't wolves becoming too tame how we got dogs?


Yeah, but it didn't happen overnight. Hell, people are still killed by "the family dog" on a regular basis.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Isn't wolves becoming too tame how we got dogs?


Well, that and hundreds of years of selective breeding.

Seems crazy that their reasoning is "We don't know what kind of damage it does to the wolf". Wolves fight other animals, even wolves, to the death. This isn't BBs or pellets, there's no penetration. A paintball hit seems like a good way to fend off a wolf. And if a wolf is close enough to be in range of a paintball gun, the wolf already has the advantage.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That seems like a spectactular way to have an entire pack of now-spotted wolves attack the shooters...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.