The safety experts list the top ten worst toys for 2022. In other words, the ones your kids want
33
    More: Interesting, Mattel, Toys, 2007 Chinese export recalls, worst toys, Toy safety, Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch, Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws, group said.Disney Raya's Action  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow! What will my kids use as a target for their new Lawn Darts?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bag o Glass still ok though.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dragon Ball Z Abridged - Party Pooper
Youtube 8pH8150Ht7Q
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, thanks, WATCH. Now I have a list of what to buy for christmas. Cool!
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lego, bare feet...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Bag o Glass still ok though.


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mr. Bucket Commercial! Put Your Balls In My Mouth!
Youtube mobXdCclM40
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
80's Toy Review Inappropriate Wolverine Hammer
Youtube FRnbHgE_6iM
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ThE gRoOmErS aRe CoMinG !!1
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Awww man I really wanted the Fisher Price Junior Paparazzi Crazy Camera!

Gilbert Gnarley Calls a Toy Store During the Holidays - Toy Store Safety Checklist (1991)
Youtube BxnbzgNnCl0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Incredibly Dangerous Toys From the Past You'll Be Left Speechless
Youtube 4Er6MdUJVvM
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch: Potential For Battery Ingestion Injuries!
Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword: Potential For Blunt Force and Eye Injuries!
Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery: Potential For Choking Injuries!
Zeus Lion: Potential For Ingestion/Aspiration Injuries!
Dingray Musical Bath Toy: Potential For Ingestion and Choking Injuries!
Ooze Labs Chemistry Station: Potential For Chemical-Related Injuries!
Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow: Potential For Suffocation!
Pop'n Fidget Spinners: Potential For Choking Injuries!
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters: Potential For Eye and Facial Injuries!
Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws: Potential For Eye and Facial Injuries!


What a stupid list. There's tons of stuff that has the "potential" for injuries that kids deal with every day.
 
gkcook
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My relatives must think it's funny to gift my kids "magnetic sand", 1000 piece art and craft sets, sticky slime balls, and paint kits.  Anything that can leave a gigantic mess that they will leave behind for me to clean up.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Super Elastic Bubble Plastic!  Children blowing acetone through a drinking straw:  what could possibly go wrong?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gkcook: My relatives must think it's funny to gift my kids "magnetic sand", 1000 piece art and craft sets, sticky slime balls, and paint kits.  Anything that can leave a gigantic mess that they will leave behind for me to clean up.


Someone got my 5 year old an origami set for their birthday. Great! A shiatload of little pieces of paper and intricate instructions for folding!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We used to throw them at each other over the roof of our raised ranch like some sick game of Battleship.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA was light on details as to why these toys are bad. Anyone know what's wrong with them?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Onion, as usual, is on it:
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ya know, if healthcare wasn't a poverty or debt sentence, we could eliminate over half of all stupid lawsuits.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh, so maybe Barbie takes a knife once in a while.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We used to throw them at each other over the roof of our raised ranch like some sick game of Battleship.


Lawn Darts were Awesome! The points would go clean through 1/2" plywood with a good throw.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gkcook: My relatives must think it's funny to gift my kids "magnetic sand", 1000 piece art and craft sets, sticky slime balls, and paint kits.  Anything that can leave a gigantic mess that they will leave behind for me to clean up.


I do that to my relatives and it's farking hilarious.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i don't think there's any hidden risk in the wakanda battle claws

the risk is pretty overt
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey I think there was an SNL sketch about a guy peddling comically unsafe toys. But I could be wrong.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's the list of the 10 worst toys of 2022:
Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch
Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword
Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery
Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws
Zeus Lion
Dingray Musical Bath Toy
Ooze Labs Chemistry Station
Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow
Pop'N Fidget Spinners
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters

We won't tell you why these are dangerous, just trust us and our motives.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ya know, if healthcare wasn't a poverty or debt sentence, we could eliminate over half of all stupid lawsuits.


If people took care of their health instead of making excuses and believing half-truths and outright health myths (or as a lot of Farkers like to say when they talk about their poor health habits, "Hey, everyone dies from something, so I may as well have some fun"), we could eliminate the vast majority of our healthcare spending.

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/disease-prevention/

Have a great day.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: gkcook: My relatives must think it's funny to gift my kids "magnetic sand", 1000 piece art and craft sets, sticky slime balls, and paint kits.  Anything that can leave a gigantic mess that they will leave behind for me to clean up.

I do that to my relatives and it's farking hilarious.


These are fun too.  No batteries to remove, so they always work.
 
ingo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Er6MdUJVvM]


All the coolest commercials and coolest toys from my childhood.  Between myself and my friends we had every one of these.  The childhood injuries came from things like:  skateboards made from disassembled roller skates screwed to 1"x4"s, gocarts made from lawnmower engines and wheels, and that $2 cheapo machete that BA's dad bought him at the Army surplus store.

Parents bought us these toys because they were safer.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: AppleOptionEsc: Ya know, if healthcare wasn't a poverty or debt sentence, we could eliminate over half of all stupid lawsuits.

If people took care of their health instead of making excuses and believing half-truths and outright health myths (or as a lot of Farkers like to say when they talk about their poor health habits, "Hey, everyone dies from something, so I may as well have some fun"), we could eliminate the vast majority of our healthcare spending.

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/disease-prevention/

Have a great day.


No seriously, we could get rid of a ton of lawyers just by making healthcare free. It's the #1 thing people sue about
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: We won't tell you why these are dangerous, just trust us and our motives.


Well you can use the Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow to smother to death a cheating whore of a girlfriend in her sleep.

Um, I mean that's what it says on the back of the box.
 
ingo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Here's the list of the 10 worst toys of 2022:
Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch
Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword
Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery
Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws
Zeus Lion
Dingray Musical Bath Toy
Ooze Labs Chemistry Station
Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow
Pop'N Fidget Spinners
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters

We won't tell you why these are dangerous, just trust us and our motives.


Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch  - volume goes to 120 dB
Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword - has a razor sharp edge
Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery - catches fire when making croissants
Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws - can be used to poke out eyes
Zeus Lion  -  roar button causes electrical sparks to shoot out of mouth
Dingray Musical Bath Toy - lithium battery explodes if dropped in bathtub
Ooze Labs Chemistry Station - One of the ooze recipes is actually plastic explosive
Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow - Fuzzy outer shell is made of fiberglass
Pop'N Fidget Spinners - Strong spring can cause "pop" effect to take a fingeer with it
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters - Gel hardens within 20 days of opening package creating dangerous projectiles.
 
