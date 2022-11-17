 Skip to content
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And immediately gets lost on the Tube.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to up my cosplay game.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Metro claiming that the standard lightning bolt is 1.21 gigawatts or something?  Because "6x more powerful" indicates that someone is stupid enough to claim that lightning bolts are standardized somehow.

<insert Batman slapping Robin image here>
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I'm going to up my cosplay game.


You can up your cosplay game but you're never going to get to the level of Thor 3. Dude had a personal trainer, nutritionist, and enough free time to look that good. All we mere mortals can do is go to the gym and think about biking to work instead of driving.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this one squirrel in particular... six times over.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: And immediately gets lost on the Tube.


Mind the Ginnungagap.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: bighairyguy: I'm going to up my cosplay game.

You can up your cosplay game but you're never going to get to the level of Thor 3. Dude had a personal trainer, nutritionist, and enough free time to look that good. All we mere mortals can do is go to the gym and think about biking to work instead of driving.


Two years ago, I was keeping two personal trainers busy and working out like crazy.  I looked incredible, the consensus being I looked 20 years younger than my actual age.  I did Thor and Captain America cosplay because it was fun, and I could pull off the look even though I was in my mid-60s.  Then my cancer came back.  Just starting up the exercise again to recover from the last run of treatments.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cover up for unintended use of black ops alien technology.

//Or big thunderbolts will happen more often.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Which one? This:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: Is Metro claiming that the standard lightning bolt is 1.21 gigawatts or something?  Because "6x more powerful" indicates that someone is stupid enough to claim that lightning bolts are standardized somehow.

<insert Batman slapping Robin image here>


Article reports voltage in amps, so they know what they're talking about.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The energy created by the 'positive strike' was around six times more powerful than a normal clap of thunder.

It was so strong, it mixed their science AND their metaphors!
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasn't this part of a Dirk Gently book?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Decades ago there was a new lighting research station.  It was built to deal with something like 100 million volts.  The first lighting strike wiped out every bit of equipment.  I think that place was in the Pacific northwest.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: starsrift: bighairyguy: I'm going to up my cosplay game.

You can up your cosplay game but you're never going to get to the level of Thor 3. Dude had a personal trainer, nutritionist, and enough free time to look that good. All we mere mortals can do is go to the gym and think about biking to work instead of driving.

Two years ago, I was keeping two personal trainers busy and working out like crazy.  I looked incredible, the consensus being I looked 20 years younger than my actual age.  I did Thor and Captain America cosplay because it was fun, and I could pull off the look even though I was in my mid-60s.  Then my cancer came back.  Just starting up the exercise again to recover from the last run of treatments.


OOooOOhhh. Someone has a career and is healthy. WooOOOOOooo.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I forget that other parts of the world don't experience strong storms annually.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: bighairyguy: starsrift: bighairyguy: I'm going to up my cosplay game.

You can up your cosplay game but you're never going to get to the level of Thor 3. Dude had a personal trainer, nutritionist, and enough free time to look that good. All we mere mortals can do is go to the gym and think about biking to work instead of driving.

Two years ago, I was keeping two personal trainers busy and working out like crazy.  I looked incredible, the consensus being I looked 20 years younger than my actual age.  I did Thor and Captain America cosplay because it was fun, and I could pull off the look even though I was in my mid-60s.  Then my cancer came back.  Just starting up the exercise again to recover from the last run of treatments.

OOooOOhhh. Someone has a career and is healthy. WooOOOOOooo.


Er, was. Missed the cancer part man. :(
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: And immediately gets lost on the Tube.


It's Mitcham, he'd have to catch a bus first.
 
inert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: And immediately gets lost on the Tube.


Hollywood logistics to the rescue!
 
