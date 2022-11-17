 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Red Bull gives you wings, but takes away your pancreas   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He drank 12 in 10 minutes. I don't think the good folks at Red Bull Inc are to blame here.

/36 year old "gamer" drinks 12 Red Bulls to impress his friends. He must get ALL the pussy
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Darwin Award, anyone? Then again he is still alive.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why you should only sip Monster from a wine glass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Darwin Award, anyone? Then again he is still alive.


"You missed him by that much"
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He looks like he shouldn't consume any sugar period.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ha Ricky Berwick and Chubby Emu mention.
 
Greil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's tide pods all over again, though at least red bulls are intended to be drank.

Still, I wouldn't pancreatitis on him over it, just a few rounds of full body vomiting. Let the punishment fit the crime, etc.

/Kitty had pancreatitis when he was 1, had to rush to a hospital at midnight
//He's 10 now
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd have blown guts whilst trying to chug the second one.
 
Dumpex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish they would make a variant of Red Bull without the caffeine.  Love that flavour, so refreshing
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chubbyemu will have to cover this one.
 
McRat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Acute pancreatitis is probably the most painful thing I've ever been through - and I've had Crohn's for over 35 years.

/hope he recovers as well as possible.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: He drank 12 in 10 minutes. I don't think the good folks at Red Bull Inc are to blame here.


I dunno.  With it headquarters in Fuschl am See in Austria, Red Bull may be used to winning in Kangaroo court when they FAFO.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When Red Bull was fairly new and the only real energy drink that I remember, a friend of mine developed a taste for red bull and vodka.  He also worked the bar at work, so he drank for free.  After a few months, we noticed that his skin had turned yellow.  When he cut back, it went back to normal.  It tastes like the smell of feet to me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that happened. He seemed so healthy.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you drink Red Bull, don't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alternate Headline:  New Stupid Way To Die Discovered
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dumpex: I wish they would make a variant of Red Bull without the caffeine.  Love that flavour, so refreshing


I miss their old "Green" kiwi flavored cans (I believe the new flavor is dragon fruit). Full Throttle Blue "Agave Cactus" cans had a similar yummy flavor to the Red Bull former Green can, and they seem discontinued as well. :(

Worse for me is all the new flavors from new energy drink companies are sugar free.

/Though I don't overdose on them.
/Don't like the taste of coffee
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Envoy: When Red Bull was fairly new and the only real energy drink that I remember, a friend of mine developed a taste for red bull and vodka.  He also worked the bar at work, so he drank for free.  After a few months, we noticed that his skin had turned yellow.  When he cut back, it went back to normal.  It tastes like the smell of feet to me.


There is a certain allure to a redbull and vodka. Maybe it was just that I've only really drank it at a time in my life where things were going really well and so I associate it with those times, but it isn't as bad as some other redbull+alcohol concoctions. I don't drink it any more, the last thing I want is to prolong the time I'm awake and experiencing sobering up from drinking, but in my 20's it wasn't such a bad thing.

/also, sidenote, is your username a reference to altered carbon? I just got done rereading that one.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Envoy: After a few months, we noticed that his skin had turned yellow. When he cut back, it went back to normal.


Damn, that's a sign of a farked up liver. I'm surprised he bounced back.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pancreas Will Eat Itself is the side project where Clint Mansell does scores for kawaii anime.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dumpex: I wish they would make a variant of Red Bull without the caffeine.  Love that flavour, so refreshing


Just store up your urine and run it through a soda stream.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: He drank 12 in 10 minutes. I don't think the good folks at Red Bull Inc are to blame here.

/36 year old "gamer" drinks 12 Red Bulls to impress his friends. He must get ALL the pussy


This.

You can kill yourself drinking too much water. Learn some goddamn moderation, he's lucky if that's all that happened.

Don't blame the manufacturer for attempted suicide by energy drinks.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who could've imagined this fine-looking man would make unhealthy choices?
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Chubbyemu will have to cover this one.


Chubby emu is mentioned in the article and already has done a video on this.
A Gamer Drank 12 Energy Drinks In 10 Minutes. This Is What Happened To His Organs.
Youtube tAtaIZD0Ebs
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dumbass and Stupid tag out on a smoke break?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will compel Red Bull to put warning labels on their products.

DON'T BE A FARKING IDIOT

Should suffice.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Greil: It's tide pods all over again, though at least red bulls are intended to be drank.

Still, I wouldn't pancreatitis on him over it, just a few rounds of full body vomiting. Let the punishment fit the crime, etc.

/Kitty had pancreatitis when he was 1, had to rush to a hospital at midnight
//He's 10 now


You can't turn your back on infants for a minute. They'll fill their bottles with Red Bull, Rockstar, and Monster Energy and no crib in the world can hold them.

/glad your kid is OK
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obese, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet - Red Bull is just another choice in a long line of bad choices.
 
