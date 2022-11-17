 Skip to content
(Daily Post (UK))   Terrified dog walker finds 'alien-like' goldmine worth up to £4k on Brit beach. Subby has no idea what it is either but breaks out the butter anyway   (dailypost.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Crustacean, Barnacle, Goose barnacle, Pollicipes pollicipes, Barnacles, Gooseneck barnacles, Holidaymaker Dave McGirr, Export prices  
1688 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 1:40 PM (1 hour ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Ah yes, here it is, kids, Santa Monica's famed Mussel Beach.

Barnacles?  Whaaaaaa?  Gadzooks, I'm afraid I took a wrong turn in National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation!

Oh well, I guess it's back to snorting my weight in coke and burning bridges with my co-stars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HODL!  Nothing drives up the value of seafood like leaving it out on the beach!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ No thank you.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like a great idea to eat seafood that is washed up on the beach.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, normally goosneck barnacles are found on the faces of rock cliffs right in the tidal zone, that's why they're so expensive. To harvest them you have to climb down wet cliffs at low tide and chisel them off the rocks. It's hard and VERY dangerous work.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: Interesting, normally goosneck barnacles are found on the faces of rock cliffs right in the tidal zone, that's why they're so expensive. To harvest them you have to climb down wet cliffs at low tide and chisel them off the rocks. It's hard and VERY dangerous work.


Looks like you can just anchor some old trees near there and make a fortune harvesting them
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 850x562]

/ No thank you.


H.R. Goldmine
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Massive Clam Orgy sounds more interesting.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The taste is said to resemble a cross between lobster and clam, with a texture similar to octopus chicken.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Massive Clam Orgy sounds more interesting.


Also the name of my Banarama/Hole mash-up supergroup.
 
karl2025
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Before it was realised that birds migrate, it was believed that barnacle geese hatched from Goose barnacles - smaller cousins of Gooseneck barnacles - as the birds were never seen to nest in Britain. These barnacles were often found on driftwood, so it was thought they were attached to branches that had fallen into the sea. Naturalists of the time noted similarities in colour and shape between barnacles and geese and so both assumed related names.

Sure. Makes sense.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holidaymaker... Coast of Death. Love it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmm, warm seafood.

/ best if you eat them with a dip of room temp mayo
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interesting. I was expecting an ambergris story.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

karl2025: Before it was realised that birds migrate, it was believed that barnacle geese hatched from Goose barnacles - smaller cousins of Gooseneck barnacles - as the birds were never seen to nest in Britain. These barnacles were often found on driftwood, so it was thought they were attached to branches that had fallen into the sea. Naturalists of the time noted similarities in colour and shape between barnacles and geese and so both assumed related names.

Sure. Makes sense.


It's a better story than reality, which is probably, "we harvest goose barnacles from the branches where geese sit. That's how we find them. We look for the geese, then check for barnacles."  Modern humans seem to think past humans were all morons. Sure, they didn't have Facebook and Twitter, but they knew geese didn't shiat barnacles.
 
nartreb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, I actually found some of those myself a few weeks ago.  Not surprised somebody would be interested in eating it, but wish I'd known about those prices.

I'm guessing "cop math" is involved - retail price when served in a fancy restaurant, as opposed to the price the fisherman (or whatever you call a clam harvester) gets.  But still, it would have been worth my time to fetch a  bucket if I could get a few hundred bucks for them.

/being out of the water for a few hours is no problem for a barnacle.  Obviously, being above the high tide line for days is another matter, but don't worry, you'll smell the difference.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"What do you got there?"

"It looks like snot wearing body armor."

"How does it taste?"

"Amazing!"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was neither alien-like nor a gold mine.  Discuss

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The taste is said to resemble a cross between lobster and clam, with a texture similar to octopus.

** HORK **
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
was said to be worth a small fortune.

Technically, any amount of money is a small fortune, it only depends HOW small. $5k is pretty small as far as fortunes go.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
