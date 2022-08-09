 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 267 of WW3: Air defense downs 2 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Kyiv Sea. Kyiv Sea? Kyiv has a sea? And here you thought that Fark was only for pontificating. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion and geography lesson   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, World War II, Eastern Europe, Europe, Team Jobs, Kyiv Sea, Moldova  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyiv_Reservoir

Oh, cool, more potential nuclear terrorism by Russia.

"Safety issues
Like all Dnieper reservoirs, Kyiv Reservoir poses potential threat of tremendous flooding if its dam is destroyed. Moreover, it contains additional major threat - after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, radionuclides washed away by rains badly contaminated the bottom silt of the reservoir. During the years following the disaster, there were suggestions to drain the reservoir because it was too shallow. It appeared that, if done, this might have created the threat of radioactive dust travelling by wind, possibly affecting Europe."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/AndriusTapinas/status/1593146162517016576?t=IjGDS25k_ClTk3zFPmGGeg&s=19

Lithuania is donating another surface drone for the Ukrainian "Navy". $250,000 is extremely good value.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Air defense downs 2 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Kyiv Sea. Kyiv Sea? Kyiv has a sea?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians are eager to return to their homes after the de-occupation of their towns and villages. In order for this to happen as soon as possible, explosives technicians work tirelessly on the ground. Viktor Masyuk is one of them.

Victor works in the consolidated unit of the National Police of Ukraine. From the end of August, he went on a business trip to Mykolaiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Kherson Oblast. It was necessary to work near the front line and under shelling.

The most difficult thing in the p
Fark user imageView Full Size
rofession is to see people's pain and devastated settlements: "The heart bleeds when you go to settlements, and they are simply not there. Only the foundations remained of the houses."

"We are not here for nothing, we do very important work - we help people return home. The military perform their duties, we perform ours. I am convinced that the victory is ours, and everything that the occupiers destroyed, we will definitely rebuild."

Source: National Police of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian specialists will participate in the investigation of the circumstances of the fall of missiles in Poland, - Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The head of state announced this during a speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference.

"We received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say exactly which missiles or their parts fell on the territory of Poland. But we have seen pictures of the diameter of the tear. It could not be just the remains of anti-missile systems ," he said.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To anyone who is/has a fella: how long did it take you to get yours?

i've gotten my St. Javelin sticker (sent from lithuania) and my hoodie (sent from the USA), but i'm STILL waiting for my fella. honestly i only really bought the shiat to get the fella...

i'm sure they're kinda overwhelmed but man...a few weeks tho?
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin Forced This TV Channel to Close - Now It's Back
Youtube hCHVc6TtQB0
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 5 to November 11 and the welfare check ins (plus an update from Cobere). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | NATO doesn't want to respond on Poland attack by Ruzzia | Here is the evidence
Youtube pwXZcT4b5BU

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
16 Nov: Russian SUICIDE Operation: ATTEMPT #2 | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ISlCIN0nTO4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Missiles landed in Poland
Youtube dnwhQf7yl00

Yesterdays Artur "knock 'em out cold my friends"

/Tracianne going to have a week of birthdays, Amazon split the order like crazy!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this point, it seems that the whole Ukraine conflict is just a honey pot for other countries to prove their true colors.

russia can't win this war. Unless they somehow find a treasure trove of Giant Death Robots from Civ, they aren't winning this war.

Other countries lending the russians weapons to continue fighting is just serving to show the rest of the world that they are against the 'west', against peace, and against the sovereignty of nations within their own borders.

This time last year I don't think anyone would have expected it, but I for one am proud of the Ukrainians for standing up for the russian bullies, and essentially acting as the parent who looks under the bed to show the kids that there is no boogeyman under there for us to be afraid of.

Dad's shotgun* is still under there, but it's old and probably doesn't work. It's no reason to go farking with it, for sure, but there is no 9 foot tall eldritch horror under there either.

/* in this metaphor, nukes.
//I fear as I grow older, my metaphors go more and more strained
///like butter scraped over too much bread, sometimes.
 
mederu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: To anyone who is/has a fella: how long did it take you to get yours?

i've gotten my St. Javelin sticker (sent from lithuania) and my hoodie (sent from the USA), but i'm STILL waiting for my fella. honestly i only really bought the shiat to get the fella...

i'm sure they're kinda overwhelmed but man...a few weeks tho?


From SaintJavelin?

First few orders arrived within 2 weeks of ordering, quite happy with them.

Last attempt I had items not arrive for nearly 3 months despite being in stock and ready to ship. 2 never shipped, 3 showed as shipped but were never picked up from their warehouse, ended up cancelling and sending the money directly to a different charity.

International mail is a bit of a mess right now. May arrive weeks ahead of ETA, or weeks after. Maybe file for a lost package and make the courier look for it?
 
Bondith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?


If at first you don't succeed, fail, fail again.
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Zerglings continue to attack max research, T3 tech.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Morning, all. There's hot breakfast sandwiches on the tables and the kiddie pool of coffee has been topped off.
For some light reading, I found some copies of Red Storm Rising at the used bookstore. If you were born after the Berlin Wall fell, take a look and see how we thought all this would go.
I'll stop back later - the guys who own the vending machines said they'd refund me the money for whatever was in that bottle of Diet Octane*.

* Octane is a soft drink brand I wrote for a sci-fi RPG book a long time ago. "Octane - FUEL FOR LIFE!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?


Which race is better in Starcraft, Terran Protoss or Zerg?
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?


It's going to be a meta-thread about how the thread keeps derailing.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: To anyone who is/has a fella: how long did it take you to get yours?

i've gotten my St. Javelin sticker (sent from lithuania) and my hoodie (sent from the USA), but i'm STILL waiting for my fella. honestly i only really bought the shiat to get the fella...

i'm sure they're kinda overwhelmed but man...a few weeks tho?


Did you see Irisclara's response in a previous thread?  If you scroll down, you'll see another post as well.  Sounds like a retweet of your request might be in order.

But, if it's anything like the SignMyRocket place, you might be waiting a while.  It took them over 2 months, I believe, to get me the Fark.com UFIA shell.  But, hey, they're busy fighting a war!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

Which race is better in Starcraft, Terran Protoss or Zerg?


Dunno which one is better, but i personally prefer the Protoss.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?


Today's derail topic is knitting! (any other craft will do in a pinch)

If you (m/f/d) were to receive this hand knit hat via Secret Santa, would you be happy?
If so, which color would you like? I'm leaning towards grey and dark blue, maybe with an optional fake fur pompom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?


They've taken Bakhmut almost as many times as they've destroyed every last HIMARS.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Other countries lending the russians weapons to continue fighting is just serving to show the rest of the world that they are against the 'west', against peace, and against the sovereignty of nations within their own borders.


The new evil order, straight out of movies. C.R.I.N.G.E.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Morning, all. There's hot breakfast sandwiches on the tables and the kiddie pool of coffee has been topped off.
For some light reading, I found some copies of Red Storm Rising at the used bookstore. If you were born after the Berlin Wall fell, take a look and see how we thought all this would go.
I'll stop back later - the guys who own the vending machines said they'd refund me the money for whatever was in that bottle of Diet Octane*.

* Octane is a soft drink brand I wrote for a sci-fi RPG book a long time ago. "Octane - FUEL FOR LIFE!"


Ah, the Berlin Wall.  Now I feel old.

When I was in grade school, one of my classmates had family over in Berlin that she visited over xmas one year...  It was very interesting presentation she gave when she got back.  I can still remember the images of the wall, the razor wire, the guard posts...
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.


I have to be careful about that.  My cat won't try to drink coffee, but she will stick her nose in the mug, sniff it a bit, and walk away uninterested.  Every damn time.  I wouldn't care, except that about half the time she'll sneeze into the mug after smelling the coffee.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that Sergey Lavrov fled the G20 summit ahead of news of missiles striking Poland are of course only misinterpretations of the facts. While he did leave a day early, Foreign Minister Lavrov did not flee, and it was not due to news of any accidental missile strikes. Lavrov simply needed to quickly return home in time for molting season, in order to shed his old skin and grow a new one.

* This week's Tsar Trek episode featuring Ivan Ivanovich as "Charlie" in Charlie X, in which Captain Kirkovich and Mr. Spockula must deal with a bratty kid who had grown up among aliens in Huddersfield England and absorbed the powers of the chavs, was based on series creator's reminisces of vacations in pre-Brexit UK. The subplot involving Klingons attempting to steal coal from the Tsar Ship Suvorov's Dilithium boilers is however based on current affairs.

* Despite some official announcements, Vladimir Putin has not managed to carve his name into the surface of Mars using only the powers of Krav Maga.

* Reports that an expedition deep into the unknown heart of Siberia have encountered a lost world of dinosaurs, telepathic walruses, and a highly advanced civilization using an unknown crystal-based technology are false. While contact has been lost with the expedition that left St. Petersburg Occult University some weeks ago, we can be fairly certain that no advanced civilizations can be found anywhere in Russia.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

Which race is better in Starcraft, Terran Protoss or Zerg?


Protoss no question.

1. They have the strongest units
2. They have a carrier swarm
3. You can steal a unit from your friends or foes and gain the other two factions + triples your max hnit count
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Professor Science: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

I have to be careful about that.  My cat won't try to drink coffee, but she will stick her nose in the mug, sniff it a bit, and walk away uninterested.  Every damn time.  I wouldn't care, except that about half the time she'll sneeze into the mug after smelling the coffee.


Is cat snot coffee better or worse than cat butt coffee?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  15 pages now, we've been at this for a while.  Beakers, everyday life in Ukraine, some derp, losses explained with icons, Belarus complaining, people making stuff up, ponies with rockets, what women prefer, and how time changes things are all highlights.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Maker_of_Roads: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

Which race is better in Starcraft, Terran Protoss or Zerg?

Dunno which one is better, but i personally prefer the Protoss.


I'm more of a Terran guy myself, but I do love the flavor of the Protoss backstory. I did once play against a korean guy at SC1, and even though I was trying my damnest that dude completely shut me down with protoss scouts like 10 minutes into the game. It's a good thing I'm not korean or else I'd never have gotten married.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey guys, let's all go to the Tankie Convention!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Professor Science: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

I have to be careful about that.  My cat won't try to drink coffee, but she will stick her nose in the mug, sniff it a bit, and walk away uninterested.  Every damn time.  I wouldn't care, except that about half the time she'll sneeze into the mug after smelling the coffee.


Mine would drink out of my whiskey glass if I left it unattended :P

Fat, drunk, tuxedo cat torpedoing around the house, slamming into shiat like crazy because, hey, she's drunk and can't turn on a dime like she could 15lbs lighter, 10years younger, and oh, not drunk.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Professor Science: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

I have to be careful about that.  My cat won't try to drink coffee, but she will stick her nose in the mug, sniff it a bit, and walk away uninterested.  Every damn time.  I wouldn't care, except that about half the time she'll sneeze into the mug after smelling the coffee.

Is cat snot coffee better or worse than cat butt coffee?


I've never tried to drink coffee that's been flavored by either end of a cat, so I can't comment on the merits of the coffee itself.  But at least cat butt coffee doesn't happen without warning.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madpeanut: Maker_of_Roads: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

Which race is better in Starcraft, Terran Protoss or Zerg?

Protoss no question.

1. They have the strongest units
2. They have a carrier swarm
3. You can steal a unit from your friends or foes and gain the other two factions + triples your max hnit count


I hadn't even thought of that tbh.

Dark archons are kinda broken in that aspect. It does take a hot minute to get them, so the extra units might not arrive in time, but it is certainly a leg up.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?


.

Russias never going to take Bakhmut.

.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: For some light reading, I found some copies of Red Storm Rising at the used bookstore.


I remember when that came out, a common criticism was that it was a right wing fantasy, and no way could NATO hold back the Russians, who were much more competent at war than portrayed in the book.  Also that the Russian leadership in the book was corrupt, cynical, and uncaring of human suffering.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Hey guys, let's all go to the Tankie Convention!

[Fark user image 425x478]


Dear internet, how many Fella fursuits can we make in two days?
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Esion Modnar: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

It's going to be a meta-thread about how the thread keeps derailing.


Nah. I think it will be pointlessly attacking the longest serving and most informative people and driving them off the thread permanently. We lost two in two days, betting no one is going to let that streak cool off.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kiev Sea? is that like the Goshen Ocean?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Paul Baumer: Hey guys, let's all go to the Tankie Convention!

[Fark user image image 425x478]


I'm shocked Tulsi isn't on there. That's a nice who's who of Russian puppets though
 
madpeanut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KangTheMad: Has Russia taken Bakhmut yet or are they still trying?


Still trying and it's symbolically significant but has a minor strategic value.  If Russia takes it, it will hamper supplies to other areas that Ukraine recently made gains on.  The city itself is a bit of a Kherson defensive issue, the Russians blew up the bridge so Ukraine has to resupply over the river.  Russia is making gains per day but it's slow and costly in manpower.  Expect reinforcements from Kherson.  If Russia takes this city it will help them with resupply.

Symbolically the city was a border town and made official by Peter the great who I believe pootie has a crush on
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dryad: Esion Modnar: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Coffee's up. Get it before the cat does.

Have we decided the thread derail topic for today?

It's going to be a meta-thread about how the thread keeps derailing.

Nah. I think it will be pointlessly attacking the longest serving and most informative people and driving them off the thread permanently. We lost two in two days, betting no one is going to let that streak cool off.


Who'd we lose yesterday?  I checked out of the thread early to get some sleep, and then work of course...
 
