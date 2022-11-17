 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly as lap-children: TSA helpfully tells you how to pack your Thanksgiving dinner for air travel; the rest of us question your sanity   (wesh.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it,
Awww yeah

and it's larger than 3.4 ounces
Oh, never mind.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
By posting helpful articles such as this, you are reducing the number of fun articles to read on Thanksgiving day when we're doing our best to avoid loved ones. Stop it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought lap-children were to be treated as carry-ons? They either have to fit under the seat in front of you or be stowed in the overhead compartment for take-off and landing. Was I that wrong about this?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I paid for economy PLUS, assholes!
 
