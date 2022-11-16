 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Who puts their genitalia into their dog's mouth? Worse, in front of witnesses?   (weartv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Escambia County, sexual contact, Pensacola, Florida, Man  
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And why did he name the dog Remorse?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Perverts who shouldn't own pets.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Perverts who shouldn't own pets.


Maga
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
but you fark one dog...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Look, peanut butter just feels great on genitals.  Who could've foreseen this outcome?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: but you fark one dog...


At least he didn't have sex with a dead dog in front of a daycare.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The report states a witness saw Dare attempt to put his genital inside the dog's mouth. Dare told deputies he "immediately felt remorse."

Please tell me the dog bit down.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
put his genital inside the dog's mouth

Just one genital? Coward.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

PSA:
If you look at this picture, and think to yourself; 'My penis should go there.'
Then you don't deserve to have a penis anymore.
...
Just in case folks are having a little difficulty, here are a few other examples of where you shouldn't put yer doodle...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Exile On Beale Street: but you fark one dog...

At least he didn't have sex with a dead dog in front of a daycare.


Nowhere does TFA say the dog was alive....
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not in front of a preschool!, no!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Trump supporter
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: but you fark one dog...


Misread your handle as "Exile on Beagle Street" and thought it checked out.  Re-read and now not so sure...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RubiconBeer: And why did he name the dog Remorse?


NO, RAGERTS! NO! BAD DOG!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I always make the audience sign a waiver.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doggie wants a bone, not your bone....
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is NOT what the song 'Puppy Love' by Paul Anka is about.... At least I don't think it is...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hope they took the cat too!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Edward Dare, 35, of Pensacola was arrested Tuesday"

I triple-dog-Dare ya!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For a very short time as a teenager I had a weird neighbor a year older than me who was obsessed with animal dicks. She was always trying to find her cat's dick. It was gross and unsettling.
After she moved away and I stopped talking to her, a mutual friend (who had a male dog but I don't want to know) said he knew for a fact she farked dogs. I was not surprised.
Yes, your pets have sex organs.  They aren't for your use.
In this case I refuse to follow the "don't yuck someone else's yum" rule of sex.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like em thin, he likes em Husky.

/Weiner dog
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well Florida man would.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Y didn't they say what kind of dog it was?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x200]
PSA:
If you look at this picture, and think to yourself; 'My penis should go there.'
Then you don't deserve to have a penis anymore.
...
Just in case folks are having a little difficulty, here are a few other examples of where you shouldn't put yer doodle...

[Fark user image 425x282]
[Fark user image 425x289]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x282]


is that a rhino or elephant hoo-ha?  cuz, uh, nevermind....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Y didn't they say what kind of dog it was?


It was a dickshund, duh.
 
Xai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know after spending this long on the Internet, you'd think I wouldn't be surprised by anything anymore.

I mean like at what point did he possibly decide that this was a good idea?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Y didn't they say what kind of dog it was?


Maybe a cocker spaniel?
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Y didn't they say what kind of dog it was?


Possibly a French balldog.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He drank too much and blew chunks?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Road Trip, Its not cheating, guy loopholes
Youtube 4c42kWVnmRI
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: [pbs.twimg.com image 218x122]


Goddammit
*shakes tiny fist containing enormous leopard print panties*

/ at least I had the video
 
darkman2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Edward Dare, 35, of Pensacola

Dare to Be Stupid
Youtube 3-Tp8mjIMbg
 
englaja
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Exile On Beale Street: but you fark one dog...

At least he didn't have sex with a dead dog in front of a daycare.


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
/No, wait... I didn't mean it *that* way...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you need me, I'll be in my lab...
 
