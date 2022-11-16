 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Vermont's only nudist resort to clothes   (wcax.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently


Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a great headline.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,


Or you could get naked in US airspace over Vermont and then skydive into it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Or you could get naked in US airspace over Vermont and then skydive into it.


What if you got naked, then tunneled in?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently


What if someone else took off your clothes, would that be legal?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guys, guys, trebuchet
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,


Getting nekkid in Canada at this time of year is not for the timid.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Third Man: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

What if someone else took off your clothes, would that be legal?


I didn't read the article, but Murflette sez "not to take clothes off in public" without specifying whose clothes, so I guess it's illegal to take clothes off of a clothes-rack.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: This is a great headline.


HOTY material, of you ask me.

C'mon, you Farkers, vote this one up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm naked Larry, this is my naked brother Darryl, and my other naked brother Darryl.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
one of the things I have learned in my life it's that the people who show up at nudist resorts are people you very much prefer not to see naked.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It's fully legal to be naked in public but it's illegal to disrobe in public. "

Is that a typo?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,

Or you could get naked in US airspace over Vermont and then skydive into it.


I'm not sure that's a good idea.

/nsfw
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sno man: Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,

Getting nekkid in Canada at this time of year is not for the timid.


You have a negative energy surrounding you.

***Casts spell***
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ThomasPaineTrain: Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,

Or you could get naked in US airspace over Vermont and then skydive into it.

I'm not sure that's a good idea.

/nsfw


One could almost fly with those wings.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ThomasPaineTrain: Creepy Lurker Guy: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

Or you could strip naked in one of the adjoining states or Canada, then cross the border into Vermont,

Or you could get naked in US airspace over Vermont and then skydive into it.

I'm not sure that's a good idea.

/nsfw


It's fine unless there is a bird strike. Like right up in there. Feathery mess.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Murflette: My whole takeaway from that article?

Its legal to be naked in public in vermont but not to take clothes off in public in Vermont. You gotta leave the house nekkid apparently

What if someone else took off your clothes, would that be legal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
