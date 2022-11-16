 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Boy makes it to the top of a climbing wall, celebrates by jumping down. Luckily he had a harness on   (ktla.com) divider line
11
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Poor kid, I hope he makes a full recovery.

Watch the video,
(Its not graphic, but the audio might affect ya)
Navy Pier Climbing Wall Fall - Mom's POV
Youtube k5W22Swn8yw


While he is wearing a harness. But he's clearly not tied off.
...
The climbing wall appears to have fall arrest cables for each side.
Fark user image

The side he climbed isn't shown, it's on the rear right side.
The employees claim they never saw him climbing, nor did they see him  fall.
Which leads me to believe the parents didn't wait for an employee to clip him in, and just let their kid climb.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meant to add..
An attraction like that usually has waivers to sign.
If the parents didn't sign a waiver, the company is f*cked. If they did, and allowed their child to climb without an employee present, then they have no case.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yikes. That didn't sound good. Hang in there, kid.
/I really hope his parents didn't sign his life away
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Yikes. That didn't sound good. Hang in there, kid.
/I really hope his parents didn't sign his life away


... hang in there?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how there is always one female who helpfully screams  "OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD!!!"
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Exile On Beale Street: Yikes. That didn't sound good. Hang in there, kid.
/I really hope his parents didn't sign his life away

... hang in there?


More like...
Fark user image
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I really hope his parents didn't sign his life away


At least not to some amusement park. Gypsies, on the other hand, will usually give you a decent return.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Cape
Youtube hhe3ZM7tP6I
 
Vern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"He got to the top and he said to hit the button up at the top to stop the timer, and then he let go to repel which is what you're supposed to do and he just dropped,"

Well, he certainly repelled the wall away from him. I think they should have taught him the difference between repel and rappel.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Neither parent didn't think anything was wrong before he climbed? I mean they did see how shiat should've been the day before and on the same day with the two other kids.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They took video, knowing he wasn't connected to the auto belay, and they never thought, "hey, how is he gonna get down safely?"

How did he get on the wall, with a harness on, not connected to the auto belay?

When people at the climbing gym fail to clip into the auto belay and drop 30 to 54 feet from the top, it's on them. Since they were filming, knowing he wasn't safe, I'm gonna say that it's on them.
 
