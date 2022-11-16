 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Police manhunt for a person carrying swords and a BB gun in a mall parking lot called off after finding a store in the mall sold them   (wcax.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No criminal charges are anticipated. necessary.

Why even bring that up? Unless they meant the person calling it in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always get the free gift wrap
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bastard swords or katanas?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spencer's?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Spencer's?


Spencer's turned into a full on sex shop when you get past the t-shirts in the front.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Exile On Beale Street: Spencer's?

Spencer's turned into a full on sex shop when you get past the t-shirts in the front.


When I was a kid, every once in a while my mom would bring me to the mall up here. Sbarro, arcade, ice skating, Spencer's, Merry Go Round, Camelot, (see a tape with a warning label by a band called Metal Church-shut up and take my money), girls everywhere...I thought I was in heaven. Years later it would be known as the Murder Mall.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is about time that a serious conversation was had about mall control.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Exile On Beale Street: Spencer's?

Spencer's turned into a full on sex shop when you get past the t-shirts in the front.


Did they have middle aged men offering blowies?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing there weren't any armed heroes on a hot date with their second amendment rights, trying to impress teens at the mall.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the man a bag ffs!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.


People still buy things at malls?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Give the man a bag ffs!


Bag is $0.10 extra, dude was a cheapskate.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have some kind of cosplay sword that was gifted to me, and it  could seriously cut someone's head off. It's not  a toy.  It's about 5 feet long and heavy, not to mention sharp as hell.   I have no reason to own it, but I'm quite impressed with it.  I feel like I should do ninja moves with it.
 
olorin604
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?


It's still popular with teen girls, I was dropping my daughter off there every few weeks until she was old enough to drive.

Can never have enough t-shirts, sweat shirts or shoes if your a teenage girl..

Seems really odd this guy bought these things there and they are still posting his picture.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?


Sure. Ninjas.
 
0z79
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I have some kind of cosplay sword that was gifted to me, and it  could seriously cut someone's head off. It's not  a toy.  It's about 5 feet long and heavy, not to mention sharp as hell.   I have no reason to own it, but I'm quite impressed with it.  I feel like I should do ninja moves with it.


Unless you have at least some formal instruction, you'd slice your own foot off. I know I would.....
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?

Sure. Ninjas.


You can buy Ninjas at the mall?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. Yes, you can.

/ninjagon
//ninjagoff
///ninjagone
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?

Sure. Ninjas.


Ninjas buy things there? Or one can buy ninjas there? Because if the latter, I have a..."project" in my office that needs a very special certain kind of employee. Unrelatedly, we're going to be hiring a new boss soon, if anyone's interested.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?

Sure. Ninjas.


You can buy ninjas at malls! Great! Whenever I tried doing that on Amazon, I just got an empty box.
🥷 💨 😶‍🌫 🫥
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

felching pen: fluffy_pope: Prof. Frink: Gyrfalcon: OH MY GOD HE'S CARRYING...merchandise.

People still buy things at malls?

Sure. Ninjas.

You can buy Ninjas at the mall?!?!

[Fark user image 425x425]

Yes. Yes, you can.

/ninjagon
//ninjagoff
///ninjagone


Ninja, please. You can't find a Ninja; they're always on back order.
 
