(USGS)   Things are getting shaky in Texas with a 5.4 magnitude earthquake   (earthquake.usgs.gov) divider line
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think of a way to work politics into this headline but without explaining fracking I really can't think of anything.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mentone, TX may never recover

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...and?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully their gun safes were bolted to the floor and wall.  Can't have freedumb damaged by nature.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God hates Texas
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It looks like a bomb went off there.

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God is warning Abbott
 
