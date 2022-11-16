 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Darrell Brooks, the Waukesha parade mass murderer sentence to six life sentences without the possibility of parole, claims he is not a monster in final statement to court   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: News, Prison, Life imprisonment, Murder, statutorily mandated sentence, Judge Jennifer Dorow, life sentence, intentional homicide, consecutive life sentences  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2022 at 9:38 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTG!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not an asshole" - says every asshole ever.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. fark off forever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy life, buddy
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched some of his courtroom bullshiat and would have sentenced him to life just for that.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy that they can do that to a sovereign citizen.

Jokes aside, the judge deserves a medal for her patience. She handled this case beautifully, and with a temperament I do not personally posses.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want you to know not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what's truly in my heart. That you cannot see the remorse that I have," Brooks told the court. "That you cannot count all the tears that I have dropped in this year."

I'm not in favor of the death penalty, but I can't remember the last person who tested that belief as much as this farking guy.  If someone capped his ass in the courtroom, I'd be far from disappointed.  Hope people in prison love him as much as I do.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AND he got those 700 extra years to serve just in case he gets pardoned for the 6 separate homicides!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What an awful human being
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It'll probably get reduced to 4 lifetimes with good behavior.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: "I want you to know not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what's truly in my heart. That you cannot see the remorse that I have," Brooks told the court. "That you cannot count all the tears that I have dropped in this year."

I'm not in favor of the death penalty, but I can't remember the last person who tested that belief as much as this farking guy.  If someone capped his ass in the courtroom, I'd be far from disappointed.  Hope people in prison love him as much as I do.


I'm fairly certain the deputy sitting behind him throughout the trial considered doing just that on at least a few occasions.

Then again, I really hope his time in prison is as mundane and monotonous as possible.  No beatings from his fellow inmates, just cold ostracization. Make the time pass as slowly as possible.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sonic Yawn: It'll probably get reduced to 4 lifetimes with good behavior.


It's also important to remember he's a first-time offender.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where he is going they wont put up with his bs for long..
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the El Paso shooter hasn't even been tried yet.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Monsters can be liars too
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark Darrell Brooks.
May he never sleep without nightmares, may he never wake without pain, may his food be tasteless, and every day filled with numbing boredom punctuated with moments of terror, intimidation, and humiliation.
May he never find the courage to end his miserable existence, and he grow old watching the world pass him by as his hair and teeth fall out, his eyesight and hearing fade, his muscles grow weak, his bones brittle, and his bowels loose.
In the end may he greet death with relief, only to open his eyes in the next world to the sight of the lake of fire and laughing demons.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want this man to live as long as possible. That way, every single day for the rest of his life, he will wake up and know all his freedoms, hopes, and dreams have vanished., replaced by cold, unforgiving monotony.

He will go to sleep each night knowing that the only way he will ever leave prison is horizontally.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: fark Darrell Brooks.
May he never sleep without nightmares, may he never wake without pain, may his food be tasteless, and every day filled with numbing boredom punctuated with moments of terror, intimidation, and humiliation.
May he never find the courage to end his miserable existence, and he grow old watching the world pass him by as his hair and teeth fall out, his eyesight and hearing fade, his muscles grow weak, his bones brittle, and his bowels loose.
In the end may he greet death with relief, only to open his eyes in the next world to the sight of the lake of fire and laughing demons.


And because I got mad and pressed the wrong button, allow me to reiterate:
Fuck Darrell Brooks.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am a killer, but not a monster, because monsters are not afraid
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It's also important to remember he's a first-time offender.


Hah, other than the already long list of crimes he was charged with, including running over his baby mama the week before with the same SUV. Prosecutors admitted his bail for that was "inappropriately low" and somehow, after bailing out, he got possession of the vehicle back. I have to ask how that happened but there will be no good answer.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Meanwhile, the El Paso shooter hasn't even been tried yet.



They dont even have a real power grid in Texas yet. They are not super fast there
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Naido: "I want you to know not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what's truly in my heart. That you cannot see the remorse that I have," Brooks told the court. "That you cannot count all the tears that I have dropped in this year."

I'm not in favor of the death penalty, but I can't remember the last person who tested that belief as much as this farking guy.  If someone capped his ass in the courtroom, I'd be far from disappointed.  Hope people in prison love him as much as I do.


TBH, the first and last time the death penalty was followed through here in WI became the call the end the death penalty. While a few thousand watched, he hang struggling for 5 minutes, slowly stopped struggling after another few minutes, became unconscious, and died 10 to 15 minutes later.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Grand_Theft_Audio: Meanwhile, the El Paso shooter hasn't even been tried yet.


They dont even have a real power grid in Texas yet. They are not super fast there


Texas has 3 power grids, a funny note, the only grid that did not fail was the El Paso grid.

Valid point though.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: TBH, the first and last time the death penalty was followed through here in WI became the call the end the death penalty. While a few thousand watched, he hang struggling for 5 minutes, slowly stopped struggling after another few minutes, became unconscious, and died 10 to 15 minutes later.


Sounds like the victims family paid the hangman to do it up right
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife was watching all this live on her phone for the last two days listening to all the victim impact statements. Honestly. One of them should have looked him in the eye and told him the only business he should have with a car would be to get under it and let the engine drop onto his ribcage.

Not a monster? Dude was running from the cops because he'd been in trouble with the law his whole damn life and instead of surrendering peaceful like an adult he drives into a fscking parade and keeps going with people in the way. You lose your membership in civilized society for that, one way or another.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: I have to ask how that happened but there will be no good answer.


You are way too intelligent to not know the answer.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I want you to know not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what's truly in my heart. That you cannot see the remorse that I have," Brooks told the court. "That you cannot count all the tears that I have dropped in this year."

"That's a great victim impact statement about yourself, asshole.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ya know, I'm never going to run someone down. But we can all probably imagine what it would be like. By mistake, it would put a hole in your heart forever, and would be hard to ever get over. But c'mon, we can all imagine doing it to our worst enemy. Not that we would, but we can imagine it.

But like 70 random people? I can't even imagine that.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.