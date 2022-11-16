 Skip to content
(BBC)   Snowdon to lose its Snow. Not because of global warming, because it's now to be called Yr Wyddfa   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the high mountains in England and Wales attract walkers....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It truly is a grave name change...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not Wyddfa, Yr Wyddfa.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrd to Yr Widdfa
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward is rolling over in his grave.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Twin Town, VHS Trailer (1997)
Youtube v6x3GnZBfME
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yr Wyddfa is Welsh fot "Up yours, English!"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How to pronounce 'Yr Wyddfa' (Snowdon) WALES | Galés con Marian
Youtube EFKe1Ijyyfs


my wild guess was sort of close, in the most liberal interpretation of 'sort of close'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now say it with me!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Now say it with me!


THE EXCLUSIVE COMPANY!

/not terribly obscure but been a while
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where are the Yr Wyddfas of yesteryear?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFHeadline:  Snowdon: Park to use mountain's Welsh name Yr Wyddfa

NTTAWWT.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I'm not Wyddfa, Yr Wyddfa.


Was going to say it's not my Wyrddfa.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good change, the new name just rolls off the tongue...and down the hill into the street where it gets lost in a storm drain and floats out to sea.
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I love how the high mountains in England and Wales attract walkers....


It's only just over 1000 mtr. People could probably climb it, but it would probably be a little unnecessary
 
