Caption this farmer's market
18
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry, we only accept MasterCat.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is dildos!
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. No need. Put that away. These are for your family.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50000 Bernie Bros for a bushel?  Did we lose a war?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quit being such a pussy and take my money!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus picked them.  Jesus is the rottweiler and he's right behind you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haz warez.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry. I only accept Catcoin".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For 50000, you get a free hairball.  Standby and stand back.  This is hoiker.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, ok.   For 50000 and a bushel of squash, I'll do it.

Who do you want me to murder?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cat-ching!"
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "I'm sorry. I only accept Catcoin".


like Kit-coin?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do I look like I carry change?"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another Kama Sutra reader. No, not with this pussy. You want squash I got squash.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meow.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Kajit has wares if you have coin"
...
"I said coin, actual money or gold, not this rubbish."

/ Forgot that checkmark...
// D'oh!
/// Homer lost the third slashie.
 
LF1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
50,000 for squash? Its not enough. Bring me catnip!
 
